In Retirement Planning, Consider the Entire Journey

Retirement planning is like climbing a mountain — how you came down the mountain is just as important, if not more so, than how you get to the top.

A foursome of older people consult a map while on a mountain hike.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cosmo P. DeStefano
By
published

Editor’s note: This is part one of a three-part series that takes a look at planning for retirement during the “fragile decade.”

The fragile decade is the wonderfully exhilarating time that spans the last five years of working and the first five years in retirement. It’s also the period that could blow up your whole retirement plan.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Cosmo P. DeStefano
Cosmo P. DeStefano
CPA (retired), Financial Author and Strategist

Cosmo P. DeStefano is a retired CPA and tax partner who spent over three decades with one of the largest professional services firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has consulted with clients big and small, public and private, across a wide variety of industries, helping them solve intricately complex business and financial issues.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8