Some of the saddest meetings I have aren't with couples. They're the ones where a client comes to see me for the first time after losing their spouse.
After nearly 30 years as a financial adviser, I've noticed a pattern. In most marriages, one spouse becomes the family's de facto chief financial officer. They know where the accounts are, when the required minimum distributions begin and why certain beneficiaries were chosen. The other spouse understands the big picture, but not always the details.
When the spouse who handled the finances passes away, the survivor isn't just grieving. They're suddenly responsible for a financial life they may never have expected to manage, often while well-meaning family members and financial institutions are pushing them to act fast.
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In my experience, the families who fare best aren't the ones who move the fastest. They're the ones who slow down and think it through.
Aside from getting certified death certificates and handling immediate household needs, very few financial decisions have to be made in the first few weeks.
I've watched surviving spouses notify every financial institution within days of a death, only to find out that a pension payment, dividend check or insurance reimbursement is still coming payable to the deceased spouse.
Once an account is restricted, negotiating that payment gets far more complicated than it needs to be.
Gather information first. Meet with your financial adviser, CPA and estate planning attorney before making decisions that could be difficult or impossible to reverse.
Your beneficiary designations just changed
Retirement accounts, annuities and life insurance policies pass according to their beneficiary forms, not your will or trust. That makes them one of the first things worth reviewing.
I often see clients who named their living trust as the beneficiary years ago. Depending on your situation, naming individual beneficiaries instead can be simpler for your heirs to administer.
There's no universal right answer here, which is exactly why it deserves a real conversation with your adviser and attorney rather than a quick assumption.
Don't let the widow's tax catch you off guard
Here's a planning window most people miss: For the year your spouse dies, you can still file as married filing jointly. The following year, you'll typically file as single, where the tax brackets are considerably less favorable. Advisers call this the "widow's tax" or the "widow's penalty."
That one-year gap can be an opportunity to convert some, or all, of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA while you still qualify for the wider joint-filer brackets. The catch is timing: The conversion generally has to be done by December 31 of the year your spouse passed away. If your spouse dies later in the year, that window shrinks fast.
Don't make this decision in isolation. The 2025 tax law changes, including the new $6,000 deduction for older people and the updated SALT deduction, can change the math on a Roth conversion. Loop in your CPA before you convert a dollar.
Don't rush into a spousal rollover
I see this more than almost any other misstep: A surviving spouse moves an inherited IRA into their own IRA right away because it feels like the obvious next step. Sometimes it is. Often, it isn't.
There's no deadline requiring a spousal rollover. If you're younger than 59½ and need access to retirement money, distributions from your own IRA are generally hit with a 10% early withdrawal penalty.
Distributions from an inherited IRA owned by a surviving spouse generally avoid that penalty. Once you complete the rollover, that flexibility is gone. Wait until you actually know which option fits your situation.
Give your estate plan a second look
Your estate plan was written for a different chapter of your life. Have your attorney review your living trust, power of attorney, HIPAA authorization and healthcare directive to confirm the people you named are still the right people.
If your trust is older, it may require setting up a bypass, or "B," trust when the first spouse dies. That provision made sense when the federal estate tax exemption was much lower.
Now that the exemption has been raised to $15 million per individual in 2026, many families no longer need that structure, and keeping everything in the A trust may be simpler if your estate falls under that threshold.
This is a decision to make with your attorney, not on your own.
Have the family conversation
One of the best things you can leave your family isn't money. It's clarity.
I encourage clients to hold a family meeting after losing a spouse. You don't have to share account balances. Just let your family know where your documents are, who your advisers are and how your estate plan works.
This is also a good time to start passing along personal items that carry meaning. If your late spouse loved fishing, the family member who shares that passion might treasure the gear now more than they would years from now.
My goal for every client is simple: When the surviving spouse eventually passes, I don't want their kids searching for account numbers and passwords. I want them focused on the life that was lived, not a scavenger hunt for the paperwork behind it.
Losing a spouse changes your finances as much as it changes your life. The families who come through it in the best shape aren't the ones who acted fastest. They're the ones who took a breath, asked the right questions and made each decision on its own timeline.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.