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How to Keep Your Estate Plan in Step With Every Stage of Your Life
Estate planning isn't a one-and-done activity, so regularly reviewing and updating your documents as your family and finances evolve is the best way to make sure your loved ones stay protected throughout the years.
Estate planning at any age requires individuals and couples to make countless important decisions.
From choosing executors and guardians to selecting life insurance and creating health proxies, everyone must make dozens of consequential decisions simply to begin the process.
After drafting their initial estate plans, individuals and couples may believe that they can close the book on this chapter in their lives. That's a mistake. Estate planning is not a set- it-and-forget-it proposition.
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As individuals, couples and families grow and age, they should regularly review and update their estate plans to ensure that they're current and in keeping with their life circumstances.
Here are some helpful tips for individuals, couples and families to guide their estate planning activities at all stages of their lives:
Young couples
When couples have their first child, they usually think about estate planning. At the outset, they'll have three important decisions to make:
Who will be their child's guardian and care for them physically?
Who will distribute assets contained in a will?
The couple may need to designate a trustee, who oversees a trust and makes financial decisions on behalf of beneficiaries
The couple can choose the same individual to serve in all three roles or designate different people for each. The key is to choose people based on their ability to fulfill each role and responsibility, not simply due to family relationships or proximity.
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While couples begin this process, they also need to consider how they'll support their child(ren) growing up and fund their education should anything happen to them.
For many young families, term life insurance can be a cost-effective way to address significant temporary needs, such as income replacement, childcare, debt coverage or education funding.
In this phase, couples also consider estate planning structures. Do they need both a will and a trust?
Trusts help beneficiaries to avoid probate if assets are properly transferred. Many estates use both:
A trust to hold and manage certain assets
A will to direct the disposition of assets within the residual estate
Beyond helping beneficiaries avoid probate, revocable trusts offer the added benefit of privacy and help address complexities around incapacity planning and cross-jurisdictional real estate and other holdings.
Expanding families
As families grow, they will want to revisit their estate planning documents. Ideally, families will review documents every three to five years (or whenever life changes materially) to ensure that they still have good relationships with guardians and executors and that those individuals are still willing and able to take on that role.
Children will also be getting closer to college, so the couple should see if they're on track to fund their education.
Changes in the law can create opportunities or require adjustments to existing plans, so families should work with qualified legal and tax professionals, in coordination with their financial adviser, to determine whether to adjust their legal structures to benefit from shifts in tax and estate planning laws.
Empty nesters
As children become adults, parents must consider who is the best person to serve as executor, trustee, medical and financial power of attorney or, more specifically, whether their adult children are now appropriate to choose for some of these roles.
Additionally, as children become financially independent and the couple's nest egg grows, the original purpose or need for insurance may change.
Income replacement becomes less important while consideration over longevity, long-term care, liquidity and legacy planning take on greater urgency.
Retirement and legacy planning
Following retirement, families tend to think about the larger picture beyond the nuts and bolts of estate planning. Is there a charitable initiative they are passionate about? Are they thinking about transferring a portion of their wealth before death?
Individuals, couples and families should also consider incapacity and other non-material elements, such as family communication to ensure they're planning for the complexities in their later years.
All life stages
Regardless of life stage, couples (and individuals) should consider various elements throughout their lives. This includes regularly reviewing beneficiary designations on retirement accounts and life insurance policies, as well as transfer-on-death (TOD) arrangements on other financial accounts.
Incapacity planning is also critical. Individuals and couples should consider getting a durable power of attorney (POA), medical POA and directives, as well as handling other issues such as asset titling and instructions for document safekeeping.
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For example, in Louisiana, which is a community property state, a decedent's separate property may pass to siblings before the surviving spouse, who acquires only separate property if there are no descendants, siblings or parents.
Creating the estate plan is only the first step. If you aren't regularly revisiting these documents, you probably have outdated information and missing pieces that could adversely affect your family.
No one wants to think about their own mortality. But not thinking about it — and leaving your loved ones without the protections they need — is a far worse prospect.
Whether you're a young couple just starting out or empty nesters with grown children nearing retirement, your estate plan is a living document that should be periodically updated to reflect your life stage and circumstances.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, its affiliates, and its Financial Advisors do not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. Clients should consult their independent tax, legal or accounting professionals regarding their individual circumstances.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Senior Vice President & Head of Wealth Planning, Janney Montgomery Scott
Martin Schamis is the senior vice president and head of wealth planning at Janney Montgomery Scott, a full-service financial services firm, providing comprehensive financial advice and service to individual, corporate and institutional investors. In his current role, he is responsible for the strategic direction of the Wealth Planning Team, supporting more than 850 financial advisers who advise Janney’s private retail client base. Martin is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional.