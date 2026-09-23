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When drafting an estate plan, many people treat choosing an executor as a sentimental decision — a way to show trust or single out a reliable loved one. But serving as a personal representative is far more than a gesture of respect; it is a demanding, multi-year administrative and financial job. From navigating probate courts and liquidating real estate to settling final tax liabilities and resolving family tensions, an executor carries real legal responsibility during a time of grief.
To ensure your estate is settled smoothly and your legacy is protected, you need a clear strategy to identify, evaluate and formalize the right choice before you sign your legal documents. "When you name someone as executor, you may effectively be giving them a second job they never applied for," David Haughton, vice president of estate planning at Carson Group, told Kiplinger.
Here are six steps to help you choose the right person (or people) to be your executor.
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Ensure you know what you are asking someone to take on. An executor manages probate, locates and values assets, settles debts, files final federal and state tax returns and distributes remaining assets to beneficiaries. The role requires meticulous record-keeping and the ability to deal with court timelines and administrative friction. Understanding what the job entails will help you select the right person.
"I think what surprises executors most is how much more is expected from them beyond simply distributing assets," said Haughton. "It can be a significant time commitment, and the executor is expected to follow the documents and act in the estate’s best interest, even when the family’s expectations differ."
State law typically allows executors to claim reasonable fees paid from the estate. You should decide whether you want to specify compensation terms in your will or default to the statutory amount.
2. Identify potential candidates
Consider both personal contacts and professional options. When selecting an executor, you generally have three choices: A personal representative, such as a family member or friend; a corporate executor; or co-executors.
Because executors face personal liability for fiduciary errors or premature distributions, candidate selection must prioritize capability over sentimentality. Haughton advises that "you want someone who is organized, dependable, financially responsible and able to communicate calmly."
Potential red flags? He said someone with "unresolved family conflict, poor financial judgment or someone whose own circumstances may get in the way" would not be a good candidate.
Most people choose family members due to deep mutual trust and shared personal history. Often, the oldest child will be selected. However, Haughton stresses that just because a child is the firstborn doesn't mean they are necessarily a good fit for the role of executor.
Co-executors within families: Naming two people to act together — for example, two siblings — can lead to administrative deadlocks and delays unless they work exceptionally well together. A trusted friend might offer a layer of separation while maintaining a personal connection to your wishes.
Co-executors, personal and professional: Appoint a trusted friend/family member and a corporate fiduciary to act jointly. The personal representative provides insights into family wishes, while the institution manages the administrative heavy lifting. Read more about corporate executors below.
The hybrid alternative: Co-executors or directed fiduciaries
If you want the personal touch of a loved one combined with the legal weight of a professional, you do not have to choose strictly between the two. While family members often serve out of love and obligation, a professional brings fiduciary expertise, objectivity and operational continuity.
Appointing a corporate executor, including banks, trust companies and estate attorneys, is ideal for large, complex estates, business transfers or situations where family conflict is likely.
Most importantly, Haughton said that there should be a "reason to have both." He points out that it "can be a good thing when you want checks and balances or different perspectives, but it can also slow down decisions and create disagreements."
You should consider including a corporate executor under these circumstances:
High potential for family conflict. Sibling rivalry blended families, disinheritance and unequal inheritances.
Complex financial structures and high net worth. Tax exposure, illiquid/diverse assets and ongoing trusts.
Closely held businesses or active operations. Managing or selling a family business upon the owner's death requires specialized business continuity expertise.
3. Evaluate essential traits and possible constraints
Assess candidates against the practical needs of your estate. Your executor must meet the specific criteria of the state where you live, but general requirements across state lines typically include age, citizenship, residency and legal capacity. Additionally, a felony conviction is often a disqualifying factor.
Be sure that your choice is at least 18 years old, of sound mind — that is not judged incapacitated by a court — and lives in-state. Out-of-state executors are often allowed if they appoint an in-state agent or post a bond.
Here are some factors to consider when choosing a family member or friend to serve as an executor:
Location and proximity: A local executor can more easily inventory physical assets, handle mail and attend probate court hearings.
Financial competence: They do not need to be a CPA or attorney, but they must be comfortable hiring professionals and managing accounts.
Emotional neutrality: Choose someone who can remain objective and fair if family tensions or beneficiary disputes arise.
Age and health: Ensure the candidate is likely to have the cognitive and physical capability to serve when needed.
4. Have a candid discussion before naming the executor
Never surprise someone with an executor designation.Sit down with your chosen candidate to outline your expectations, the general structure of your assets and where documents are stored.
Confirm they are willing and ready to accept the fiduciary responsibility. Serving as an executor is voluntary, and a court cannot compel someone to serve if they renounce the appointment.
Schedule a dedicated conversation to outline your estate's structure, the types of assets involved, and the general complexity they will encounter. Be transparent about your intentions regarding asset distribution — especially if your plan includes trusts, unequal inheritances, or specific conditions — so your candidate understands the interpersonal environment they will step into.
This conversation gives your chosen candidate a clear, pressure-free opportunity to accept the role or respectfully decline.
5. Designate a successor executor
Always establish a backup option. Life circumstances change. Name at least one alternate executor in case your primary choice predeceases you, becomes incapacitated, or declines to act when the time comes.
The primary alternative: Name at least one primary successor executor in your will. If your primary choice predeceases you, suffers cognitive decline, moves abroad or resigns when the time comes, the court automatically appoints the successor without requiring a lengthy court hearing.
Tiered succession and corporate backstop: For long-term security, name a named individual as primary, a secondary individual as first alternate, and an institutional trust company as the final contingent backstop. This prevents the court from having to appoint an unknown administrator of its own choosing.
6. Formalize the appointment and create an accessible operational plan
Make the choice legally binding. Your choice of executor carries no legal authority until it is properly executed in a valid last will and confirmed by the probate court following your death.
Work with a qualified estate planning attorney to draft your will, ensuring it explicitly grants your executor the necessary authority to handle some decisions, such as the authority to sell real estate, manage digital assets and retain legal or financial counsel without requiring prior court approval for every transaction.
Include specific language waiving executor bond requirements if you trust your candidate implicitly, which saves the estate thousands of dollars in premium fees. Finally, store your original signed documents safely and give your executor clear instructions on where to access your will, account inventories and essential property keys when needed.
Use your head, not your heart
Ultimately, the best executor for your estate is not necessarily the relative you feel closest to, but the person most qualified to handle the legal weight, administrative burden and interpersonal dynamics of the role. "People spend a lot of time thinking about who they trust and sometimes not enough time thinking about what they’re asking that person to do," Haughton cautioned.
Taking the time to evaluate candidates objectively, discuss your expectations openly and formalize clear primary and successor choices will save your heirs immeasurable stress and cost down the road.
Once you've made your selections, review your designations every few years or after major life changes to ensure your estate plan stays aligned with your wishes and ready for the future.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.