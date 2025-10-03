Where the Ultra-Rich Are Buying Real Estate Now
Why the ultra-rich are flocking to new corners of the world — and what their moves reveal about real estate hotspots.
The number of ultra-wealthy individuals — those with net worths of $30 million or more — is climbing at a rapid pace. As this population expands, distinct real estate patterns are emerging, with the ultra-rich gravitating toward specific global hubs.
Major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong remain top choices, offering a mix of financial opportunity, cultural influence and international connectivity. These markets continue to evolve, reinforcing their status as magnets for billionaire buyers.
At the same time, new hotspots are on the rise. From Miami and Dubai to Lisbon and coastal Mediterranean towns, the ultra-rich are seeking destinations that combine tax advantages, lifestyle appeal and long-term investment potential.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Why New York and other global hubs remain favorites
Over the past decade, the number of ultra-wealthy individuals has surged, according to Altrata’s World Ultra Wealth Report. Among the top 10 cities they call home, New York City continues to lead, with 21,380 ultra-wealthy residents — a 23.4% increase from 2024.
Hong Kong, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago follow as the next most popular destinations, while Tokyo, London, Dallas, Washington, D.C., and Houston complete the top 10. Together, these cities account for one-fifth of the global ultra-rich population.
Their dominance stems from a powerful mix of finance, culture and connectivity. These global hubs offer unmatched opportunities, making them enduring favorites for the world’s wealthiest homeowners.
Curious about today's mortgage interest rates? Explore and compare some of today's top offers with the tool below, powered by Bankrate:
The new hotspots rising fast
New hotspots are also drawing the ultra-wealthy. Miami has emerged as both a primary and secondary home market, with Realtor.com ranking the Miami – Fort Lauderdale – West Palm Beach metro as the nation’s second top city for the ultra-wealthy in 2025.
While Miami’s cost of living is 11.5% above the national average, 43.8% of its residents own their homes outright, which is well above average when compared to other cities. Combined with a vibrant cultural scene, prime coastal location and Florida’s lack of state income tax, Miami remains a top draw.
Expats seeking tax-friendly destinations are also gravitating toward Dubai and Lisbon. Dubai’s high cost of living is offset by the United Arab Emirates’ zero income tax and a low 9% corporate tax rate, while Portugal offers generous exemptions on many types of foreign income for up to 10 years, making Lisbon a cost-saving haven for the wealthy.
Beyond these financial capitals, Florida’s coastal towns and Mediterranean cities are increasingly appealing to second-home buyers looking to split their time between luxury lifestyles and idyllic climates.
What makes these cities magnets for the ultra-rich
Several factors are fueling these luxury real estate trends among billionaire buyers. Tax incentives, from favorable laws to strategic planning, help the ultra-rich reduce their overall burden. Residency programs also make relocation easier, while political stability adds to the appeal of certain destinations.
Lifestyle is another powerful draw. Warm climates like Florida’s, world-class golf courses, high-end shopping districts and vibrant cultural scenes all attract wealthy buyers seeking both comfort and prestige.
Luxury real estate is also viewed as a safeguard in uncertain times. Even during economic downturns, high-end properties tend to hold their value, making them a reliable investment and a hedge against inflation.
What’s next: The cities to watch
Cities like Austin, Aspen and Naples are also becoming ultra-rich real estate destinations. According to the Altrata report, factors like remote working trends, lifestyle appeal and the growth of emerging technology and finance hubs makes such cities appealing.
With the rise of remote work, the ultra-rich and the general public have more real estate options available to them. Rather than being tied to locations with a reasonable commute, individuals who can work remotely can move, essentially, anywhere with a reliable internet connection.
Private jets give the ultra-rich freedom to buy homes wherever they choose, while global mobility programs — when companies relocate employees abroad for short- or long-term assignments — also shape where wealthy buyers settle.
Demand in Asia and the Middle East is shifting, according to the Altrata report. Regional conflict has slowed growth in the Middle East, with only moderate gains in both the number of ultra-wealthy individuals and their total net worth from 2024 to 2025.
Asia, by contrast, is expected to see the strongest growth in its ultra-wealthy population through 2030, fueled in part by the expanding Indian economy. The Middle East is projected to post the weakest growth over that same period, highlighting a clear shift in global wealth markets.
What it means for local markets
As new real estate hotspots emerge, rising demand is pushing up prices in prime neighborhoods. While higher costs aren’t a concern for the ultra-rich, they can make these areas inaccessible for other buyers. In many cases, an influx of wealthy residents accelerates gentrification, displacing long-term communities.
Higher property values also drive up tax bills. For existing homeowners — especially elderly residents on fixed incomes — steeper taxes can lead to delinquencies, foreclosures and, ultimately, being forced out of their homes.
At the same time, shifting markets create opportunities for developers and brokers. By tailoring properties and services to meet the expectations of the ultra-rich, real estate professionals can tap into a lucrative and growing segment.
Following the money
The ultra-rich often act as trendsetters in global real estate, offering clues about where wealth and influence are headed next. Their choices, shaped by economic opportunity, culture and lifestyle appeal, can signal which destinations are poised to become the next hot markets.
Related Content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Paige Cerulli is a freelance journalist and content writer with more than 15 years of experience. She specializes in personal finance, health, and commerce content. Paige majored in English and music performance at Westfield State University and has received numerous awards for her creative nonfiction. Her work has appeared in The U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, GOBankingRates, Top Ten Reviews, TIME Stamped Shopping and more. In her spare time, Paige enjoys horseback riding, photography and playing the flute. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
-
-
I'm a Financial Adviser: The OBBB Is a Reminder for Older People to Have a Long-Term Plan
The new tax bill presents a good opportunity for retirees to revisit tax plans, look into doing some Roth conversions and consider plans for long-term care.
-
I'm an Insurance Expert: This Is Exactly Why Your Insurance Rates Are Soaring (and What You Can Do)
A dramatic rise in the frequency and cost of severe weather and wildfires means you need to prepare, prepare, prepare — no matter where you live — for higher premiums.
-
Dealing With a Bad HOA Board? This Book Could Be Your Battle Plan
'Bad HOA' by Luke Carlson empowers homeowners to push back against unfairness, offering advice on dealing with challenging homeowners associations (HOAs).
-
Design Your Second Home to Pay for Itself
Smart interior design can transform your vacation home into an income-generating rental without sacrificing comfort or style.
-
Home Equity in Retirement: Should You Sell, Borrow or Rent?
Learn how to preserve your property's value, tap equity for income and make smart choices about downsizing, renting or leaving a legacy.
-
I'm 63 With an Aging House That Needs Repairs, but I Might Move to a Retirement Community In a Few Years. Is It Worth Making Those Fixes?
We ask financial experts for advice.
-
Falling Interest Rates: What They Mean for Homeowners, Savers and Investors
As interest rates fall, homeowners may celebrate while savers feel the pinch. Here’s what the change could mean for your money.
-
Refinance Applications Surge as Mortgage Rates Tumble
The window to refinance is reopening as mortgage rates hit their lowest level in nearly a year. Here’s what the market shift means for homeowners.
-
Cash vs. Mortgage: How to Pay for Your Second Home
Should you buy your second home outright or finance it with a loan? Weigh the pros, cons and tax implications before making the leap.
-
Mortgage Rates Dip to Year-Low as Jobs Data Disappoints
With August job growth falling short of expectations, markets drive 30-year mortgage interest rates down, opening refinance and homebuying opportunities.