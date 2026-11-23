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With the Opportunity Zone (OZ) program now a permanent fixture of the U.S. tax code and the transition to OZ 2.0 on the horizon, investors and advisers are re-evaluating how to structure long-term portfolios to maximize tax-advantaged growth.
Below, industry experts Cesar Dorado, senior managing director and chief financial officer at Peakline Real Estate Funds, and Steve Sharkey, senior counsel at DLA Piper, unpack key considerations, evolving market dynamics and common misconceptions surrounding Opportunity Zone investments today. (The Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.)
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Q:As we approach year-end planning season, what are some of the biggest capital gains planning considerations investors and advisers are focused on right now?
Dorado: A question for investors is, "What am I exposed to?" Real estate allocations? AI stakes? There are timing considerations when it comes to triggering capital gains recognition.
How their investments are held is also important. For example, if they are generating capital gains through a partnership, in some cases, they have more time to plan their tax strategy vs holding investments directly.
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After an investor considers upcoming tax events, and now that the OZ program is a permanent part of the U.S. tax code, I would expect investors and advisers are thinking about OZ investing as a way to not only defer capital gains but also receive an effective tax discount and elimination of additional capital gains taxes on exit.
The OZ program now lends itself to a broader investor pool that is generating capital gains. I encourage folks to talk to their tax accountants and lawyers about tax strategy. They should serve as a partner to you rather than a service provider.
Q: Why are Opportunity Zones becoming a more prominent part of year-end investment and tax planning discussions?
Dorado: Investing in OZs provides options. Investors have the option to invest in real estate in a way that is also tax-advantaged. Working with an adviser to include it as part of year-end planning allows you to position the portfolio to make the most of what would otherwise be taxable events in years ahead.
OZs are long-term investments — that'll need to be factored into a planning process as well.
Year-end is a great time to take stock of your portfolio and position yourself to make the best moves early. Prior to the program becoming permanent, the first version of the program was organized to follow year-end cutoffs, more or less, which is why, historically, people thought about it as a year-end thing.
Now that the OZ rules are permanent, I wouldn't think about this as a tax strategy for year-end only. It should be thought of as a parallel tax strategy to your overall strategy.
Q: How are RIAs, family offices and tax advisers approaching Opportunity Zones differently today compared to a few years ago?
Dorado: There's an assumption that OZs are simply a tax deferral strategy. Investors may have looked at the first OZ opportunities and they didn't align with their overall investment strategy.
Now, we're at a point where there are experienced teams in the OZ space, and the investment opportunities have seen some turns and proven executions are out there.
The 2.0 version of OZs, coming online in 2027, means that investors can start looking at opportunities today, but they will also be armed with history.
I think the OZ program will be taken seriously now that players are better educated.
Q: What are some of the misconceptions investors have about Opportunity Zones?
Sharkey: One of the bigger changes between the OZ 1.0 program and OZ 2.0 program is that if you are investing in a rural OZ fund, there are additional tax benefits under the new rules.
Under OZ 2.0, investors in any OZ 2.0 fund get a five-year tax deferral on the capital gains that they reinvest and a permanent reduction in the amount of gains that they are taxed on at the end of the five-year deferral period.
But the big change is that the gain reduction for an investment in a rural OZ 2.0 fund is 30% of the investor's reinvested capital gains vs a 10% reduction for investment in a regular OZ 2.0 fund.
Sharkey: When people hear about OZs, they think of them as tax shelters, but these are real estate investments first. The OZ tax benefits are additive to what is already a solid baseline investment.
The tax benefits are not going to make a bad real estate investment a good one — it's the other way around: The tax benefits make a good real estate investment even better.
People also get caught up in what they perceive (rightly) to be a lot of rules governing these structures, but realistically investors who invest with larger, well-heeled OZ funds just need to understand that it's a long-term investment with a meaningful tax benefit after several years.
Q: What types of investors or situations tend to make Opportunity Zones a more appropriate fit, and where might they not make sense?
Sharkey: From beginning to end, an OZ investment should be viewed as a long-term investment — a minimum of five years but more realistically 10 years.
If you are an investor who isn't looking for a long-term investment, it's probably not going to be a great fit.
An OZ investment is a minimum 10-year investment to obtain maximum tax benefits — including no ($0) federal income tax on the investor's investment gain upon exit from the OZ fund.
That's a very good fit for real estate. It's not a great fit if you want to invest in other assets that have a shorter investment cycle.
Dorado: As we head into OZ 2.0, everyone is more focused on real estate fundamentals. As Steve said, this is a long-term investment. Investment teams that started with a focus on fundamentals from the beginning will have a headstart, and rightfully so.
Q: From a legal and tax perspective, what are the most important diligence or structuring considerations investors should keep in mind?
Dorado: It's important to understand the fund managing team.
Are they real estate investors?
Are they developers?
What's their track record?
Those issues are going to determine whether the team evaluating deals is focused on executing high-quality OZ investments.
Sharkey: The rules are such that an OZ fund doesn't need to be a large, diversified real estate fund. Developers can take advantage of OZs by forming their own funds.
For investors in these smaller (often one-property) funds with a regional real estate developer sponsor, investors have a higher due diligence burden. They need to understand not only the sponsor of the fund and its properties, but also whether the sponsor is experienced in handling OZ compliance.
Overall, you want to invest with a team that understands how to find properties, build partnerships and execute on the investment, as well as handle OZ complexities.
For investors in larger funds, they aren't likely to know all of the individual real estate deals that will be in the fund investments when they make a decision to invest, so looking at the prior track record of the investment team is important.
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Q: If there's one key takeaway you'd want advisers or investors to understand heading into year-end planning season, what would it be?
Dorado: I believe the benefits of a rural OZ fund are a significant new development in OZ 2.0.
I would also encourage everyone to take a fresh look at the OZ environment post-COVID. Many real estate investors were impacted by COVID-era disruptions, and that changed a lot of their business plans. We're in a new environment now, and there are compelling opportunities.
Sharkey: I agree — it's a good time for everyone to bring a fresh perspective to their portfolios and look at the opportunities that are available now. I think many people will be surprised by how OZs have evolved.
Cesar Dorado serves as Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer for Peakline Real Estate Funds and is responsible for overseeing their financial and accounting operations. Before joining Peakline Partners, Cesar worked for Chicago-based CA Ventures and Vanderbilt Office Properties, both real estate companies, as well as Magnetar Capital, a hedge fund based out of Evanston, Illinois.
Steve Sharkey, senior counsel at DLA Piper, focuses on the federal income tax aspects of business transactions and investments. He structures and negotiates real estate acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and financings, handling both the tax and commercial sides of the deal.
Peakline Partners, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Peakline provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private capital, real estate, venture capital, and other investment opportunities.
The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your attorney or tax advisor.
The views expressed in this commentary are subject to change based on market and other conditions. These documents may contain certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Peakline Real Estate Funds
Cesar serves as Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer for Peakline Real Estate Funds and is responsible for overseeing their financial and accounting operations. Before joining Peakline Partners, Cesar worked for Chicago-based CA Ventures and Vanderbilt Office Properties, both real estate companies, as well as Magnetar Capital, a hedge fund based out of Evanston, Illinois. In those roles, he was responsible for financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, and tax compliance, among other things.