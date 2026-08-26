In April, the IRS and the Department of the Treasury released Revenue Procedure 2026-12. Here's what it means in plain English: The federal government handed state governors the official playbook, and the official map, for nominating the next generation of Opportunity Zones.
When the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) made Opportunity Zones permanent in July 2025, the industry had to wait nine months for the guidelines to be released.
Here are five things I think every investor with significant capital gains needs to understand.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just
$107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
1. We know exactly which communities are eligible
Revenue Procedure 2026-12 doesn't just describe the nomination process. It identifies, by name and by census tract, every community in America that qualifies for Opportunity Zone designation in 2027.
The number? 25,332 population census tracts across the United States, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. Every single one of them meets the definition of a low-income community under the updated rules of the OBBBA.
The IRS formally adopted the 2020-2024 American Community Survey five-year dataset as the controlling data source for determining eligibility — locking in the methodology and removing any ambiguity about which tracts qualify and which don't.
Not all 25,332 tracts will become Opportunity Zones. Governors can nominate up to only 25% of their state's eligible tracts. But investors and developers are no longer guessing which tracts are eligible to be nominated.
2. Rural America is a bigger part of the story than ever
Of those 25,332 eligible tracts, 8,334 are classified as fully rural. That's roughly one out of every three eligible communities.
This matters for two reasons. First, the OBBBA created powerful new incentives specifically for rural Opportunity Zone investments. Investors in Qualified Rural Opportunity Funds receive a 30% basis step-up after five years, triple the standard 10%, and rural properties benefit from a reduced substantial improvement threshold of just 50% instead of 100%.
These aren't minor tweaks — they fundamentally change the math on deals that wouldn't have penciled out under the original program.
Second, the law requires that states give rural communities meaningful representation in their nominations. With a third of all eligible tracts classified as rural, governors will have both the incentive and the inventory to direct capital into parts of the country that have historically been overlooked by institutional investors.
For those of us who believe Opportunity Zones should be about real economic development in communities that genuinely need it, this is encouraging news.
3. The clock is ticking
Here's the timeline every investor should have on their calendar.
The nomination window opened on July 1, 2026. State governors — along with the mayor of Washington, D.C., and territorial executives — have less than 45 days to submit their nominated census tracts to the Treasury Department.
That puts the initial deadline at September 28, 2026, with a provision for a single 30-day extension that could push final submissions to October 28.
One important detail from the new guidance: States can submit and revise their nominations multiple times during the window, and nominations filed early in the window aren't processed until the window closes. In other words, this isn't a race to gain first-mover advantage — it's a thoughtful, deliberative process designed to arrive at the best possible outcome.
If you're a developer or community leader trying to make the case for a particular tract, you have a genuine window to advocate right up until the deadline.
After the nomination window closes, Treasury will review and certify the selections. The IRS has indicated it expects to publish the final designated Opportunity Zones before January 1, 2027, the date the new OZ 2.0 map officially takes effect.
Treasury has also announced that it will roll out online tools and resources to help state officials with the nomination process, which should make this round smoother than the sometimes chaotic 2018 experience.
But here's what I want you to take away: If you're an investor or a fund manager, you don't have the luxury of waiting until the final map drops in December.
The smart money is positioning now, identifying likely zones, building relationships with developers and local officials and structuring deals to be ready to deploy capital the moment the new designations go live.
4. Fewer zones, fixed boundaries and more competition for the best deals
One thing that sometimes gets lost in the excitement is this: OZ 2.0 will almost certainly have fewer designated Opportunity Zones than OZ 1.0.
Under the original program, there were 8,764 designated zones. Industry estimates suggest the new round will produce roughly 6,300 to 6,500, a reduction of about 25%.
That's because the eligibility rules are tighter:
- The median family income threshold dropped from 80% to 70%
- The contiguous tract loophole (which allowed some higher-income areas to qualify under OZ 1.0) has been eliminated
- Tracts that qualify based on high poverty rates are now disqualified if their median family income exceeds 125% of the area median
Here's something else the new guidance confirms that should matter to anyone doing long-horizon underwriting: The OZ 2.0 tract boundaries are drawn from the 2020 decennial census map and are set in stone for the entire decade the designation is active, which is January 1, 2027, through December 31, 2036.
No redrawing of lines. No splitting of tracts. No adjustments of any kind. Whatever map gets certified in late 2026 is the map for the next 10 years. That's the kind of certainty that serious investors and fund sponsors can build a strategy around.
Fewer zones do not mean fewer opportunities. It means the zones that do get designated are more likely to be genuinely distressed communities where investment capital can make a real difference. But it also means that the best deals in the best locations are going to attract more competition. Early movers will have a meaningful advantage.
5. Puerto Rico investors: Your timeline is different
If you have Opportunity Zone money in Puerto Rico, this one's for you, and it may come as a surprise.
Most investors know that the original OZ 1.0 designations across the 50 states run through December 31, 2028. What many don't realize is that Puerto Rico has always operated on its own schedule.
Back in 2018, the Bipartisan Budget Act gave the island a unique deal: Every eligible tract was automatically designated as an Opportunity Zone, and that designation was backdated to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) on December 22, 2017. That was a full year before most states received their designations.
Both parts of that unique deal are now history.
A 10-year clock that started in December 2017 doesn't end in December 2028. It ends in December 2027. The new guidance makes this point clearly, and that gives Puerto Rico investors one less year than they may have been counting on.
In addition, Puerto Rico will play by the same rules as everyone else going forward: No more automatic island-wide coverage. The governor will nominate up to 25% of eligible tracts, just like every other state.
That's a dramatic reduction in scope for a territory where nearly all census tracts were previously designated.
If you have exposure to Puerto Rico in your OZ portfolio, now is the time to review and make sure your timeline assumptions still hold up.
What all of this means for you
If you have unrealized capital gains — whether from real estate, a business sale, stock or any other appreciated asset — and you've been thinking about Opportunity Zone investing, the new guidelines should sharpen your focus.
The OZ 2.0 framework is no longer theoretical. The eligible tracts are published. The timeline is set. The boundaries are locked. And the enhanced benefits, especially for rural investments, are some of the most generous tax incentives the federal government has ever offered.
This is the starting gun. The investors who do their due diligence now, not in January 2027, will be the ones best positioned to capture the full power of what OZ 2.0 has to offer.
Related Content
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.