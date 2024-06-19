What is Private Mortgage Insurance and How Does It Impact Buying a Home?
Rising home prices and higher mortgage rates have made it more difficult to afford a down payment large enough to avoid PMI.
If you’re unable to make a down payment of 20% or more on a conventional mortgage, there’s a good chance you’ll have to pay private mortgage insurance.
PMI, which is arranged through a third-party insurance company, is designed to protect the lender if you’re unable to make payments. PMI doesn’t protect you against loss — if you don’t make payments, you could still face foreclosure — and it won’t prevent your credit score from dropping if your mortgage payments are late.
The annual cost of PMI usually ranges from 0.22% to 2.25% of the total amount of your mortgage, depending on your credit score. If your FICO score is higher than 740, your PMI payment on a $300,000 mortgage will likely be about $660 a year, or $55 a month. The lower your credit score, the higher your PMI will be.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
If you have to pay PMI, there are several ways to do it. With borrower-paid PMI, your premium is added to your monthly mortgage payment. Alternatively, you can pay PMI in a lump sum at closing. It may be less expensive to pay the annual cost up front, but the premiums aren’t refundable if you sell your home before you reach 20% equity.
How to avoid private mortgage insurance
Even if you can’t afford a 20% down payment, there are several ways to avoid PMI. One option is lender-paid PMI, in which your lender pays your premiums as a lump sum, and in exchange you pay a higher interest rate than you would pay otherwise. Lender-paid PMI may be a good choice if it would cost you less overall than monthly PMI payments and you itemize on your tax return, which would allow you to deduct interest on your mortgage.
A “piggyback mortgage” is another way to bypass PMI. With this strategy, you take out a second mortgage — usually a home equity line of credit — and finance the home with 10% from a down payment, 80% from the primary mortgage and 10% from the second mortgage. You’re borrowing 90% of the value of the home, but the primary mortgage accounts for only 80% of the value, allowing you to skip PMI. However, you’ll likely pay a higher interest rate for the second mortgage, and the rate may be adjustable.
This strategy could make sense if you can pay off the second mortgage relatively quickly, in which case the cost could be lower than paying PMI. Before agreeing to a piggyback, ask your lender to provide a quote for the same loan structured as a single mortgage with PMI so you can compare costs.
Another option is to seek out government home loans that don’t charge PMI. Mortgages from the FHA (Federal Housing Administration), USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and VA (Department of Veterans Affairs) allow borrowers to make down payments as low as 0% to 3.5% without paying PMI. However, you may be required to pay up-front fees, and the loans have stringent eligibility requirements.
If none of these strategies is available to you, or the benefits don’t outweigh the costs, your best bet is to make mortgage payments on time until you reduce your loan balance to 80% of the home’s value. Your loan servicer is required to terminate PMI when your principal balance is scheduled to reach 78% of the original value of your home. However, you can ask your servicer to cancel PMI before that date, when payments have reduced the principal to 80% of the original value.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Ella Vincent is a personal finance writer who has written about credit, retirement, and employment issues. She has previously written for Motley Fool and Yahoo Finance. She enjoys going to concerts in her native Chicago and watching basketball.
-
-
Tax-Smart Strategies for Account Withdrawals
Understanding the best way to tap your IRAs and other accounts can help you preserve your savings and lower your tax bill.
By Sandra Block Published
-
How Does Your Pay Compare to Elon Musk’s?
Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package puts inequality back in the spotlight.
By Adam Shell Published
-
Luxury Homes: High-End Amenities Rich Buyers Are Snagging
Luxury homes offer eye-catching amenities and high-end décor. Double vanities, kitchen islands and heated floors are among the most sought-after details by the richest homebuyers.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Best Summer Travel Deals 2024
Want to find the best summer travel deals? Here's a bucket list of deals and discounts on flights, hotels and car rentals from Delta, United, Hyatt, Marriott, Avis, National and more.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
What Are the Hidden Costs of Homeownership?
If you don't plan for these hidden expenses of homeownership when buying a home, you could be stuck paying more than you can afford.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Finding the Right Home Health Care For You
Kiplinger reviews how to find the right home health care for yourself and your situation.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
How 4 Ordinary People Invested To Reach Financial Goals
Patience helped these four investors make their portfolios work for them.
By Kim Clark Published
-
12 Free Things to Do on Vacation
Looking for fun, free things to do on vacation? From walking tours to festivals to museums, there are all kinds of options for the budget-conscious traveler.
By Daniel Bortz Published
-
Can Buy Now, Pay Later Plans Help You Build Credit?
"Buy now, pay later" is a popular way to buy everything — and some loans are starting to show up on credit reports.
By Ashlyn Brooks Published
-
Father's Day 2024: 20 Amazing Gifts
Father’s Day is June 16. This year choose a gift (or gifts) that he’ll love from Omaha Steaks, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Carhartt and more
By Kathryn Pomroy Published