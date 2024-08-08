Mortgage Rates Drop to Lowest Level Since April 2023. Should You Refinance?
Mortgage rates drop to 6.34%, the lowest level they've been in over a year. Should You Refinance?
Earlier this week, mortgage rates fell to their lowest level since April 2023. This drop in rates led to an increase in mortgage applications, particularly a surge in refinance applications. Refinancing your mortgage rate to be just 1% lower can significantly reduce your monthly payment, so it makes sense why many homeowners are refinancing given the substantial drop in rates.
For the week ending August 2, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 6.55%, down from 6.82% the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). And on August 5, rates dropped even lower — falling to an average of 6.34%, according to Redfin. Although rates have since risen to 6.47% (as of August 8) that’s still close to the lowest level they’ve been in over a year.
Falling rates are in part due to “doveish communication from the Federal Reserve and a weak jobs report, which added to increased concerns of an economy slowing more rapidly than expected,” says Joel Kan, MBA’s Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist. The U.S. Department of Labor's July jobs report shows that unemployment rose for the fourth straight month, reaching 4.3% — the highest it's been since October 2021.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
You can use our tools below, in partnership with Bankrate, to compare mortgage purchase and refinance rates today.
Increase in refinance applications
The drop in rates has led to a significant increase in refinance applications, with mortgage application volume reaching its highest level since January of this year. According to the MBA, refinance applications increased 16% from the previous week and are 59% higher than the same week one year ago.
However, purchase applications only increased 1% from the week earlier and are 11% lower than the same week one year ago. Many homebuyers are holding off on entering the market given the expectation of lower rates.
The Kiplinger interest rate forecast predicts that if the Fed does not cut rates on September 18, it will do so at its policy meeting right after the November 5 election, which would “boost banks’ lending margins, and should bring some extra reduction in mortgage rates.”
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Recession Fears Ease
Initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, which helped calm fears of a slowing labor market.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Nearly 3 Billion People Hacked in National Public Data Breach. What You Need to Know
A database of almost 3 billion people's personal information stolen from National Public Data, a background checking company, was for sale on the dark web for $3.5 million.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Nearly 3 Billion People Hacked in National Public Data Breach. What You Need to Know
A database of almost 3 billion people's personal information stolen from National Public Data, a background checking company, was for sale on the dark web for $3.5 million.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
How to Get Access to Airport Lounges
There are several different ways to get into airport lounges — at varying price points.
By Becca van Sambeck Published
-
Most People Think They Need $1.8 Million to Retire. Do You?
Americans still believe they need $1.8M to retire comfortably, Schwab study shows.
By Kathryn Pomroy Last updated
-
Where To Get the Most and Least Space as a Renter
In Wichita, Kansas, your $1,500 monthly rent unlocks the door to a spacious 1,400-square-foot apartment. In Manhattan, New York, it barely buys you a 200-square-foot micro-unit.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Get Up to $3K Off a New Audi With a Costco Deal
Costco members can save thousands on select new Audi or used Volvo SUVs, sedans, and EVs if they purchase or lease by September 30.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Medicare Recipients Can Now Use Amazon Pharmacy's RxPass
Amazon has changed its $5 RxPass prescription service to include Medicare beneficiaries — but you’ll still need an Amazon Prime membership.
By Charlotte Gorbold Published
-
You Can Now Open a 100-Year CD. But Should You?
With a 100-year CD, you could potentially leave millions to a charity or future generation.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Jewelry Can Be an Investment. Here's How to Find It
Kiplinger explains what to watch out for in jewelry to invest in, how to find the goods, and how to have some fun with jewelry investments.
By Lisa Amand Published