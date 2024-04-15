Which Type of Life Insurance Is Right for You?
Life insurance isn’t a one-size-fits-all option. Here are the differences between term life, whole life and indexed universal life insurance.
When you think of your life insurance plan, what is the first thing you think of? For many, it’s being thankful there is a plan in place to help your family financially after you pass away. While this is an important component, there are more benefits to having life insurance.
Life insurance is meant to help your family cope with the loss of income when you pass by paying out a benefit. However, some life insurance policies have a cash value component and can also be used to save for retirement. While we all know the importance of having a life insurance plan, there are a few options to choose from. Each has benefits, but to pick a policy that is right for you, the key is to know their differences.
Term life insurance
The most common type is term life insurance. These plans provide a death benefit that will pay beneficiaries over a specific period of time. Once the term expires, you can either renew it, let it expire or convert it to a different type of life insurance. With these plans, the only value is the guaranteed benefit after you pass. They do not feature any other savings components.
Premiums for this plan are usually based on your age, gender, health and how much the policy would pay out if you pass away. In some cases, you may have to go through a medical examination to determine your qualifications. They may ask you questions about your current medications, smoking status, occupation, family history or hobbies. If you pass during the policy term, your beneficiaries will receive the cash benefit. This is typically used to settle your funeral expenses, health care costs or any type of debt you may have had.
While this is the most common practice for this payment, there are no restrictions on how the money can be used.
Whole life insurance
Unlike term life insurance, which lasts a specific amount of time, whole life insurance policies are one of several policies that are permanent. This means you are covered for your entire life, and as long as you continue to pay the premium, your policy will never expire. Whole life also has a cash value component, which you can draw on or borrow from as the policy owner. Part of your premium will go toward the death benefit and part will go toward the cash component.
This cash value offers a benefit to you while you are still alive, unlike other insurance plans. You can request a withdrawal of funds or a loan. There will be interest on these loans, but the rates are typically lower than you would see with a personal loan. However, it is important to know that if you decide to withdraw or borrow against your policy, you will be reducing your death benefits.
Indexed universal life insurance
Indexed universal life insurance is another permanent option for life insurance. Similar to whole life insurance, this also has a death benefit as well as a cash value component. With indexed universal life insurance plans, you may see higher earnings. This is because it is tied to a well-known stock market index such as the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq-100.
If you have an indexed universal life insurance plan, you can borrow against the cash you accumulate in the policy. Keep in mind that if you don’t pay it back, the money is deducted from the death benefit.
An attractive feature of these plans is their flexibility. You can increase your premiums or lower them during times of hardship. The cash value that you build up can be used to lower or potentially cover your premiums without subtracting from the death benefit.
Embrace the benefits of life insurance
Don’t depart from this earth leaving your loved ones with huge bills. Most of us know the importance of having life insurance, but many don’t have the proper education on which plans to consider. Life insurance is not a simple, one-size-fits-all decision, so I always recommend working with a financial adviser who can help you find the right policy for you.
Jay Dorso has more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry. At Quality Senior Benefits, Jay specializes in helping seniors with every area of retirement planning. From Medicare plans to insurance and long-term care, Jay helps set his clients up for success in retirement. Quality Senior Benefits is an independent firm that offers a wide range of insurance and financial services products.
