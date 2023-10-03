How to Shop for Life Insurance in 3 Easy Steps

No one needs to tell you why you should have life insurance: If you die and your family or anyone who depends on you for support could no longer count on your income, life insurance would replace that income — assuming you choose a policy with the amount of coverage that is right for you.

Use these three easy steps to shop for a life insurance policy that's right for you.

Determine how much coverage you’ll need

The first step in shopping for a life insurance policy is deciding how much coverage you’ll need, depending on your specific financial situation. Rules of thumb — such as buying coverage equal to seven to 10 times your annual pre-tax income — and calculators provided by the insurance industry are a handy starting point. But these shortcuts gloss over specifics that shape how much coverage you’ll need.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

“Half a million dollars seems like a large lump sum, but over 20 to 30 years, it could leave you at the poverty line if there aren’t other sources of income,” says Nicholas Mancuso, a senior operations manager at Policygenius.

A more reliable approach to determining the right life insurance coverage is to add up the income your family would need to cover ongoing expenses as long as they need it (say, the number of years until your youngest child graduates college); the estimated cost of sending your kids to college; your debts; and final expenses at death. Then subtract savings, college funds and other life insurance policies. Finally, adjust the amount to reflect your situation. For example, you may want to increase coverage if a stay-at-home parent provides child care.

In addition to deciding on the coverage amount, you have a few more hoops to jump through — namely, whether to buy a whole life or term life policy.

Pick the right policy

There are several types of life insurance; the two main types are term and permanent life insurance, and it’s important to research each before making a decision on which one to purchase.

Term life insurance provides coverage for a defined period of time — typically five, 10 or 20 years — without the investment and loan bells and whistles. If you die within this time frame, your beneficiaries will be paid the amount specified in the policy. However, if you outlive your policy, no one receives a pay out. An advantage of term life policies is they typically cost far less than whole life insurance policies.

Permanent life insurance, as the name suggests, covers you for the remainder of your life — as long as you keep up with the premium payments. Although more expensive than term life policies, permanent life insurance policies build cash value over time. The most well-known form of permanent life insurance is whole life insurance. Whole life insurance provides coverage for life and has an investing component that allows you to take a loan against the policy. Both the death benefit and the premium are designed to remain constant throughout the life of the policy.

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), "Whole life policies are designed to build tax deferred cash value, which is the accumulation of premiums collected less applicable expenses and applicable insurance charges and they allow for borrowing against the cash value of the policy." However, these policies are expensive, especially in the early years of the policy.

For most people, term insurance makes the most sense and, dollar for dollar, gives you the most protection for your money. An insurance agent you trust may be able to make a compelling case for buying some version of cash-value insurance. To counteract the argument that with cash-value insurance you reap generous rewards after you’ve held a policy for a number of years, term proponents urge consumers to buy term and invest the difference in premiums.

Compare life insurance companies and quotes

According to the Insurance Information Institute, similar policies often have annual premiums that differ by hundreds of dollars a year. You can get preliminary quotes from multiple insurers using websites such as AccuQuote.com, LifeQuotes.com and Policygenius.com.

You can also use the below tool — powered by Bankrate — to compare life insurance rates today.

How much you’ll actually pay for a policy depends on your age, gender, health and family history. Insurers generally ask about your height, weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels and any medical issues, and they will often require a medical exam. Some will also factor in your driving record, credit history and any risky hobbies, such as scuba diving.

If an insurance company quotes a steep rate because of your risk profile, shopping around can help. Some insurers charge much more that others for similar health conditions. You may already get life insurance as a benefit from your job, and you may be able to buy extra coverage through your employer without a medical exam. That could be a good deal if you have health issues, but if you’re in good health, you can usually buy a policy elsewhere for less.