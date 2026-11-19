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If Your Finances Are Stressed, Here's What to Do to Avoid a Crisis
Consider building lasting resilience by tracking household cash flow and balancing an emergency cushion with debt payments. Also, reach out to your bank or credit union before small money stresses turn into a crisis.
Household debt keeps hitting all-time highs, and nearly half of Americans can't cover a $1,000 emergency. Add in headlines about geopolitical conflict, tariffs, and rising prices, and it's no surprise so many individuals feel as if they're one bad month away from a financial crisis.
At Affinity Federal Credit Union, where I am the president and CEO, we hear this from members every week. Some are genuinely in trouble. Many more are financially fine, at least in the short term, but the news has convinced them otherwise.
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Know the warning signs before they become a crisis
You can't control interest rates, inflation, or the stock market, but you can look objectively at your own household.
Start with cash flow: After housing, food, transportation, utilities, insurance, and debt, is there money left?
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Then look at your statements and your money moves:
Are credit card balances rising?
Are you dipping into savings more often, or using credit for everyday expenses such as groceries or utilities?
Could you handle a car repair or medical bill without more debt?
What matters is whether these are isolated occurrences or a pattern.
One number worth tracking is your monthly financial margin, after essential bills are paid. If it's consistently zero, or negative, a small, unexpected expense can turn into a much larger problem.
That's when I'd make changes. Don't wait until you've missed payments or damaged your credit. The earlier you recognize the problem, the more choices you'll have.
When money is tight, you don't have to choose just one priority
If money is limited each month, you might wonder how to balance emergency savings, high-interest debt and longer-term savings. I don't think it has to be either/or. You can accomplish all three at once by creating breathing room, stopping expensive debt from growing, and continuing to invest in your future.
Start with a basic cash cushion. You don't have to put aside three or six months of expenses on day one. Work toward saving $500 to $1,000 so you can avoid paying for life's next unexpected moment with a credit card.
Once you have that cushion, shift more attention to your costliest debt. At today's rates, a large credit card balance can consume money that could go toward savings. This is a good time to ask about a debt-consolidation loan, which rolls multiple high-rate balances into one lower, fixed-rate payment.
I'd also think carefully before stopping retirement contributions, particularly with an employer match. You shouldn't solve today's problem by sacrificing tomorrow's security.
Over time, build that fund toward several months of expenses, but don't let an ideal target discourage you. Financial security is usually built $25, $50 or $100 at a time, and automating that transfer from checking to savings makes it stick.
Fear leads to decisions that you'll regret later
Fear has a way of making short-term decisions feel urgent. Think selling investments after a decline, stopping retirement savings, draining an emergency fund to erase every dollar of debt, or turning to expensive credit such as payday loans.
There's also a tendency to wait for certainty, telling yourself you'll save or invest again once things "settle down." The economy rarely sends an all-clear signal.
Instead, focus on becoming resilient to whatever happens next.
Keep adequate cash available
Pay down your most expensive debt
Protect your credit
Keep saving for long-term goals when you can
There's no point in trying to forecast the economy. Just make sure you create a plan that withstands uncertainty.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Your financial institution should be a partner in your journey
My top piece of advice is to have that conversation with your bank or credit union earlier than you think you need to. People are sometimes reluctant to call when struggling because they're embarrassed, or assume nothing can be done until they've missed a payment. Waiting usually makes it harder.
Call and explain what's happening. Ask about financial counseling, refinancing, lower-cost borrowing alternatives, loan modifications, or hardship programs. Some institutions such as Affinity offer free financial wellness workshops and one-on-one guidance, virtually or in person. If you're worried about a loan payment, ask about your options before it's missed; there might be more flexibility than you realize.
I'd also ask about the bigger picture: Are fees quietly eating into your cash flow? Could savings be automated, even in a small amount?
Your financial institution should be more than where your paycheck lands. At a credit union, our role is to understand what's happening in your financial life and help you find a path forward.
The worst time to discover what help is available is after you've exhausted every other option. If you see trouble coming, make the call early.
Asking for help while you still have choices is one of the smartest financial decisions you can make.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Kevin Brauer, a distinguished finance industry professional with over three decades of experience, has been at the helm of Affinity Credit Union as CEO and President since January 2023. His substantial contribution to Affinity over the past seven years has been instrumental in propelling the firm's value proposition and innovating its financial well-being initiatives. Brauer leads Affinity's dedicated team of 500 employees at its Basking Ridge, N.J., headquarters and throughout its 18-plus branches.