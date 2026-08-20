These days, AI is quickly becoming part of everyday financial life.
According to a NerdWallet survey conducted in October, 43% of Americans have used artificial intelligence to help with personal financial planning. For younger generations especially, asking a chatbot about budgeting, investing or retirement is becoming as natural as searching the internet.
As CEO of Affinity Federal Credit Union, that trend doesn't surprise me. AI is available around the clock, answers questions in seconds and makes financial information easier to access than ever. For many people who have never worked with a financial professional, it's lowering barriers that have existed for years.
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That's good news.
But as AI becomes more capable, I'm increasingly concerned that people are placing too much confidence in its answers without understanding its limitations. AI can be an outstanding financial assistant. It should not be mistaken for a financial adviser. Knowing the difference could save you from making an expensive mistake.
AI shines when the job is education and organization
There are plenty of financial tasks in which AI genuinely improves people's lives. If you're trying to build your first budget, understand how compound interest works, compare traditional and Roth IRAs or learn how to set up an automatic savings plan, AI can be incredibly helpful. It explains concepts in plain language, doesn't judge basic questions and is available whenever you need it.
It's equally useful for repetitive, data-driven tasks. Tracking spending, categorizing expenses, flagging unusual account activity and reminding you when bills are due are all areas at which technology excels. These jobs require consistency and speed more than personal judgment.
For many households, AI can also make financial education far more accessible. Someone who may never have scheduled an appointment with a financial professional can now learn the fundamentals of investing or retirement planning from the comfort of home. That's a positive development, particularly if it encourages people to become more engaged with their finances.
In other words, AI is very good at helping people become more informed and organized.
Where misplaced confidence can cause problems
Where I become concerned is when people begin treating AI-generated answers as personalized financial advice. Most AI platforms are designed to provide an answer, even when they don't have the full picture. That answer may sound thoughtful, detailed and authoritative, but confidence isn't the same thing as accuracy.
Researchers studying AI's role in personal finance have found that it can serve as a useful starting point, but its recommendations often remain generic because they lack the personal context that drives good financial decisions. That's the challenge.
Financial planning rarely comes down to numbers alone. The details that shape good advice often aren't found on a balance sheet. AI doesn't know that you're helping an aging parent who could soon require long-term care. It doesn't know your business partner is preparing to retire, your child has special financial needs or you're considering leaving a stressful career earlier than planned.
These are everyday realities that shape financial decisions in ways no algorithm can fully anticipate.
Similar finances don't always call for similar advice
Consider two people who are both 58. Each has $900,000 saved in a 401(k), owns a paid-off home and hopes to retire at age 65. On paper, they look almost identical. But one has a government pension and retiree health benefits. The other is self-employed, has no pension and expects significant healthcare expenses after retirement because of a spouse's chronic illness.
The numbers may be nearly identical, but the advice shouldn't be.
One household may be able to invest more aggressively because much of its retirement income is already secure. The other may need to prioritize preserving assets and building additional income reserves.
No AI tool can arrive at those conclusions unless someone first asks the right questions. Financial experts are best at interpreting these important details and suggesting the next best actions.
Money decisions are emotional
When conversing with AI, many people overlook the fact it can't recognize emotion the way a person can.
Some of the costliest financial mistakes happen during periods of fear or overconfidence. When markets become volatile, investors sometimes feel an overwhelming urge to sell everything and move to cash. During strong markets, others become convinced they've discovered a winning strategy that can't fail.
In either situation, these decisions are driven by emotions.
A trusted financial professional can hear hesitation in your voice, ask follow-up questions and help separate temporary emotions from long-term goals. AI can generate information, but it can't understand the personal circumstances behind a difficult decision or recognize when someone simply needs reassurance before making a life-changing move.
I don't believe consumers have to choose between AI and human guidance. The smartest approach is to use each when it adds the most value:
- Let AI help you organize your finances, answer basic questions, automate routine tasks and prepare for conversations about your financial future
- Rely on a trusted professional when decisions involve taxes, retirement income, estate planning, insurance, major investments or anything else that's difficult or impossible to undo
Here's a practical rule I encourage people to remember: If an AI recommendation leads you to move a significant amount of money, sign legal paperwork, claim Social Security, retire, or make a major investment decision, pause before acting.
Those are moments when a conversation with someone who understands your full financial picture is well worth the time.
Technology will continue to improve, and that's something we should welcome. AI has an important place in personal finance, particularly when it helps more people build healthier financial habits and better understand their options.
The goal is to make better decisions by combining the efficiency of technology with the perspective, context and accountability that only people can provide.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.