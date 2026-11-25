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How to Cure Financial FOMO With One Simple 48-Hour Rule
Giving in to financial FOMO to keep up with others can easily derail your budget, so it's worth pausing before big purchases to make sure you aren't sacrificing your long-term wealth for short-term appearances.
It's easier than ever to start comparing our lives to thousands of others at the touch of a button.
Log in to any social media platform of your choice and you're bound to see someone post about buying a home or car, getting married, taking a dream vacation or even retiring. Or, a company or influencer will be trying to sell you a product or service.
All of that exposure can make it feel like you have to make the purchase or do the thing to keep up, but over time, those feelings can come at a financial cost.
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If you've felt financial FOMO, the financial fear of missing out, you're far from alone. Four in five Americans say the financial situations of people close to them have influenced how they view their own finances, according to a 2026 survey from the CFP Board.
Last year, 51% of U.S. adults made an investment or purchase because of financial FOMO, according to a survey from Empower.
Although these feelings are common, spending more than you can afford to avoid the fear of missing out can quickly become a problem.
I know because I did it.
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A lesson learned the hard way
When I first got my job out of college, I was making a good income, but I finally felt like I needed to buy things. So I bought a house and I bought a new car, but then I quickly realized how little I had left after making those two major purchasing choices.
I was basically spending about 60% of my income just between those two things, not counting the cost of fuel, insurance, electricity for my house, water, etc.
It made living day to day really expensive. I owned a house, sure. I owned a car to get me to and from work. But I probably would have been fine with the already paid-off car that I had, and I probably could have bought a less expensive house.
So what I ended up having to do was take on some side gigs to get out of debt quicker, and I had to rent out some of the rooms in my house so I could make ends meet.
Looking back, it wasn't really social media that influenced me. It was more of a sense of "this is what you're supposed to do."
When I was growing up, my parents always had a new car. When they got close to paying one off or close to being out of warranty, they bought the newest model. Which was nice, because we always had a new, reliable car. But those cars became more and more expensive over time, which reduced my family's access to cash.
So when I became an adult, I felt like I needed to do something similar by continuing to own things that were new, but I could have gotten far more out of my income by paying something off and allowing equity to build up.
That's the thing about financial FOMO. Sometimes it's caused by a friend's vacation photos. Sometimes it's the result of the way you grew up.
Now, if I'm considering a large purchase that's a non-emergency, I'll give myself at least 48 hours to think about it. If I see that it's going to improve my life in some way, and it's not going to be a hindrance to my long-term goals, then I'll proceed.
What you can do to control your FOMO
If you're feeling the pull to buy a home or a new car, get your ducks in a row first. The way I tell people to prepare, young and old, consists of these three steps:
Invest in your future by contributing to an IRA or employer-sponsored retirement account
I wish somebody had shown me the long-term ramifications and opportunity cost of not saving and investing earlier and not being smarter about how I used my limited income. I would've been building wealth faster, and ultimately, I would have been less stressed when planning for my expenses.
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If I'd had someone to guide me back then, I'd be light-years ahead of where I am today. I don't see that as a limitation going forward, though. It's a reality that keeps me from slipping behind, so I'm glad I went through it.
So the next time you see a friend has bought a new home or new truck and you feel that pull, ask yourself: If I go after this goal now, am I going to adversely affect my long-term goals?
Maybe you want to retire earlier. Maybe you want to retire wealthier. Or maybe you just want to set your family up for an amazing legacy.
When you think about making that large purchase, consider the opportunities you could be sacrificing for something that you really don't need at this time in your life.
Chris is a registered representative of and conducts securities transactions through CoreCap Investments, LLC. He is also an investment advisory representative of and provides advisory services through CoreCap Advisors, LLC. Capital Choice is a separate entity and not affiliated with CoreCap Investments or CoreCap Advisors.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Chris is a financial professional with Capital Choice, serving individuals and families throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. Drawing from his own experience overcoming financial challenges, he is passionate about helping clients gain clarity, eliminate debt, protect their families and build long-term financial security.