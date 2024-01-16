‘Simple’ Scam Messages May Fool Even The Most Discerning Eye — What to Know
Scams are becoming more difficult to spot, so if a 'friend' sends a text asking for a favor, it may be wise to think twice, report says.
Scams have become ubiquitous in the digital age and are now becoming more difficult to spot. According to the Better Business Bureau, the most recent iteration includes some key details that, to the blind eye, may fool you into thinking it’s legit.
Like many other scams, this one comes over email, and will appear to be from someone you know. “The message looks harmless and casual – like something a friend might really write,” the BBB said in a recent scam alert. For example, the BBB said, it could be something like: "Hi, how are things going with you? Are you busy? I need a quick favor," and even ending the message with "Sent from my iPhone."
That is a more sophisticated scam, complete with the same automated language included on legitimate emails, the BBB said. If you reply, the scammer may ask you to purchase a gift card for them and send a photo of the pin or the back of the card, claiming they’re traveling and are unable to buy it online.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Don't be fooled
But don't be fooled. Scammers use email or text messages to trick you into giving them personal and financial information, according to the Federal Trade Commission, whose data finds that scams cost consumers billions of dollars a year.
Gift cards are especially tricky when it comes to scams, as they don’t contain the same protections as credit or debit cards, and so the cash most likely will not be recouped. It’s one of the reasons why gift cards are one of the worst things to keep in your wallet. Anyone can use them, as you are not required to show ID when paying with a gift card, and they are an easy target for scammers both during the holidays and otherwise. Scammers take down gift card information and wait until it’s activated to use it.
After being on high alert during the holidays, you might be tempted to let your guard down. But it’s important to remember that scammers are working all year round.
What to do if you've been scammed
According to BBB, the best way to protect yourself is to reach out to the friend directly to confirm that the message is from them. Also, use gift cards wisely, being sure to stay wary of businesses who deal exclusively with gift cards.
As Kiplinger has previously reported, if you suspect you’ve already been a victim of credit card fraud, there are a few steps you can take. You can file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. If you notice fraudulent charges, you can call AARP's Fraud Watch Network helpline at 877-908-3360.
To learn more about how to spot, avoid and report scams, or steps to help you recover money you’ve lost to a scammer, visit the FTC's scam reporting page. And if you spot a scam, you can report it directly to the FTC's fraud report site.
RELATED CONTENT
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
-
1031 Exchanges: A Matter of Life and Death?
It pays to take the long view — sometimes the very, very long view — in examining 1031 exchanges.
By Daniel Goodwin Published
-
Seven Website Issues That Can Get You in Hot Water
Many professionals and businesses think they can set-it-and-forget-it when it comes to their website. They are so wrong. Here’s what you shouldn’t do.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Plan On Flying This Weekend? Here’s What You Need To Know
Not flying high: Bad winter weather and grounded Boeing Max 9 planes cause hundreds of flight cancellations.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Your Spectrum Cable Box Is About To Get More Expensive
Spectrum cable boxes are being phased out in favor of Xumo, a fairly new streaming device from Charter and Comcast.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
ROXi To Launch Free Music Video Streaming in U.S.
The U.K.'s ROXi is coming to the U.S. to offer ad-free and ad-supported services. Here's what to consider.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Boeing Max 9: What To Know About Alaska's Flight Cancellations
Amid the ongoing Boeing investigation, Alaska's temporary Max 9 flight cancellation will affect up to 150 flights daily.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
How To Stream Free Disney Plus Basic With A Spectrum TV Select Account
Qualifying Spectrum TV subscribers can now stream ad-supported Disney Plus Basic for free.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
T-Mobile To Add Hulu To Streaming Bundle This Month
Hulu will be the fourth streaming service to be added to T-Mobile's Go5G Next subscription plan.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How the Pitney Bowes No-Box/No-Label Returns Service Works
Pitney Bowes and PackageHub have teamed up to offer a nationwide network of drop-off locations, which won't charge you subscription or shipment fees.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Ford Recalls Nearly 113,000 F-150s: What To Know
Ford is recalling some trucks over issues with a tow package that could increase the risk of a crash.
By Joey Solitro Published