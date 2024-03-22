Senate Races Clock To Pass Six-Bill Funding Package Before Midnight

Senators are still considering the $1.2 trillion, six-bill funding package that the House sent just hours ago as they race to avoid a partial government shutdown starting at midnight tonight (March 22).

The package includes fiscal 2024 funding for the Health and Human Services (HHS) as well as Defense departments, which would each face challenges in a shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the Senate floor earlier today that his chamber will be ready to “spring into action” when it gets the package, which would keep the government funded until October 1, when a new fiscal year begins. Both chambers are set to leave Washington tomorrow for a two-week recess.

“Democrats and Republicans have about thirteen hours to work together to make sure the government stays open,” he said. If they fail, about 70% of the federal government will run out of funding, he said.

The chamber is expected to pass the legislation and send it to the president to sign into law in time to avert a shutdown, but it is not expected to be an easy feat.

The package, the second and final tranche, consists of six appropriations bills covering Defense; Financial Services; Homeland Security; Labor and HHS; Legislative Branch; and State and Foreign Operations.

HHS and DOD part of package

For HHS, the package would provide about $116.8 billion in funding, including $4.1 billion for the administrative needs of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). The Social Security Administration would receive $14.2 billion for administrative expenses, an increase of about $100 million over its fiscal 2023 budget.

The package provides $825 billion in total funding for the DOD, including the agency's requested 5.2% service member and civilian pay raise as well as $29.6 billion for military housing and $8.4 billion for military family subsistence.

Without the funding package or a deadline extension, tens of thousands of “non-essential” federal workers from various agencies would be expected to be furloughed as some agencies would partially close and some services would be reduced.

The Social Security Administration, for example, would be impacted by a government shutdown as about 8,512 of its 61,869 workforce would be furloughed. The agency would, however, continue to send Social Security checks.

Likewise, the CMS would be affected by a government shutdown but would continue to provide essential services, albeit with a reduced staff. That means that in the event of a funding lapse, Medicare and Medicaid programs and services, including the sending of Medicare payments would continue.

For the DOD, about 800,000 civilian employees would be furloughed with some 2 million U.S. military members forced to continue their duties without pay, although they would receive back pay once the government reopens, according to the DOD’s shutdown contingency plan. The agency would not award new contracts during a shutdown, but contracts already in place would continue.

The six bills awaiting action

Defense

Financial Services and General Government

Homeland Security

Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies

Legislative Branch

State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs

The Senate passed a $460 billion funding package — the first tranche of six appropriations bills for fiscal 2024 — on March 8 with little time to spare before the bills expired. Before that, intraparty fighting, particularly among House Republicans, kept lawmakers from doing more than passing a series of short-term funding extensions for months on all 12 appropriations bills.

On the 8th, intraparty fighting once again nearly sunk the first tranche of bills. This time around, all eyes are on Senate lawmakers to see if they can muster enough votes to clear the second tranche.

“If senators cooperate on a time agreement, if we prioritize working together – just as we did two weeks ago – I am optimistic we can succeed,” Schumer said earlier today. “But if individual senators resort to partisanship and stonewalling and dithering, those individuals will almost guarantee that we shut down, and the process could drag into Saturday, Sunday and possibly beyond."

It's hard to get things done in a divided government, he said, adding that "getting things done in this divided government is even harder."