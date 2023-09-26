What A Government Shutdown Means For Student Loan Payments

While the looming government shutdown is getting a lot of attention, another date is fast approaching — the return of student loan payments on October 1. In the event of a shutdown, one federal agency that may potentially find itself in a tight spot is the Department of Education (DoE), which administers federal loans to students, making this one more way a government shutdown could affect you.

Student loan borrowers have enjoyed a break from payments and interest since March 2020. When student loan relief was extended again through August 31, 2022, it marked the sixth time an extension was granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with outstanding loan balances hitting $1.57 trillion in the second quarter, for many borrowers, it's time to face the music and prepare to start paying student loans again as interest started to accrue again on September 1 and repayments will restart in October — even if the federal government shuts down.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Although the DoE has known this date is coming for some time, loan servicers are finding it difficult to keep up with the unprecedented volume of borrowers resuming repayments at once. Millions of borrowers continue to seek assistance, temporary forbearance or loan forgiveness from loan servicers and are also waiting to see how President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation shakes out. A government shutdown could only make matters worse.

What happens to student loan payments in a government shutdown

If lawmakers don't agree on a solution, employees across all federal agencies would be furloughed, including nearly all of the DoE’s staff. A DoE contingency plan last updated in 2021 states that "the Department would phase in employees only as necessary to support and prevent significant damage to the underlying activity during a shutdown. At most, not more than 11 percent of the total staff would be called back to work during a longer interruption."

The 2021 plan also states that basic operations, including the servicing and disbursement of federal student loans and Pell Grants, "could continue for a very limited time; these operations could also experience some level of disruption due to a lapse."

"We anticipate that key activities at Federal Student Aid will continue for a couple of weeks," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's press briefing, according to CNBC. “However, if it is a prolonged shutdown [it] could substantially disrupt the return to repayment effort.”

To ensure a smooth transition for borrowers, the Education Department plans to remain in frequent contact with loan servicers. However, more than 17 million federal student loan accounts have been or will be transferred to different servicers or different servicing technology platforms, according to a June report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Even so, borrowers are still accountable for making their student loan payments beginning next month, which has been the case during previous shutdowns. Just remember that with more limited resources at the DoE, there could be some complications with, say, being able to reach someone if you have a question or problem.

In the event a borrower has trouble paying, the Biden administration has provided a temporary safety net that will extend until October 2024. The Education Department won’t report delinquent payments to the credit bureaus, but interest will continue accruing on their loans during that period.

Keep in mind that when applying for the FAFSA or seeking financial aid, a government shutdown could delay the process. New loans will be reviewed and processed, but a government shutdown could slow things down.