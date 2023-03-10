Scams Cost Consumers $8.8 Billion in 2022 — The Top Five Frauds

Scams continued to break records for separating consumers from their hard-earned money in 2022. New data from the Federal Trade Commission (opens in new tab) (FTC) reveals that last year, consumers reported a huge increase in losses from fraudsters compared to the previous year. See the top five scams and find out what you can do to safeguard your assets and not fall victim to a fraudster.

2022 scams shatter previous records

2.4 million consumers contacted the FTC to report scams last year. Their reported $8.8 billion lost from fraud represent an alarming 30% jump from 2021's total —$6.1B lost from scams.

Despite a decrease in scam reports (from 2.9M to 2.4M year over year) the average consumer loss increased by nearly 75%. The average loss per consumer in 2022 was $3,666, as compared to $2,103 in 2021.

Investment scams accounted for $3.8B in losses in the U.S., more than double the $1.8B 2022 total. This corresponds to a record year for cryptocurrency hacking, which cost crypto owners worldwide an oddly identical $3.8B.

Social media was the most lucrative medium for scammers, accounting for $1.2B of total losses. Phone calls resulted in the highest median loss at $1,400 per person. Average consumer losses to scams have increased steadily each year since 2018. FTC data (opens in new tab) on the top fraud category, imposter scams, illustrates the yearly upward trend:

2018: $492.0M in total consumer losses reported

2019: $900.2M

2020: $1.229.4M

2021: $2,400.6M

2022: $2,666.7M

Top frauds by category

The FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network (opens in new tab) tracks all consumer fraud complaints by category. Below, we break down the top five fraud categories of 2022 by total complaints and percentage of overall reports filed:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Number of Reports Total $ Loss Median $ Loss 1. Imposter Scams 725,989 $2,666.7M $1,000 2. Online Shopping 327,609 $358.1M $180 3. Prizes, Sweepstakes, Lotteries 143,132 $301.9M $907 4. Investments 104,703 $3,820.0M $5,000 5. Business, Job Opportunities 95,399 $367.4M $2,000

The FTC breaks down the concerning data in the following graphic:

(Image credit: Federal Trade Commission)

How to protect yourself

Consider these tips to guard against the most common types of scams: