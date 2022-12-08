Tip Your Amazon Driver Through Alexa. It Won’t Cost You a Dime

Feeling sorry for your overworked and stressed Amazon driver? Now, you can give them a tip. And it’s not coming out of your pocket. Alexa’s got this.

Yes, you can add your Amazon driver to the people you should tip during the holidays . And why not? You see them running up to your doorstep time and again during the holiday shopping season because you’re taking advantage of your Amazon Prime perks after the 2022 price increase .

The best part? Amazon’s picking up the $5 tip.

Amazon announced the service this week, and even gave subscribers a video to show how it works. You’ll need a way to access Amazon’s cloud-based voice service Alexa, on the Amazon app or through an Amazon device, such as Echo, or third-party devices that have Alexa built-in. All you have to do is say “Alexa, thank my driver.” Alexa fires back, “Glad you liked your most recent delivery. Since you shared your appreciation, as a special ‘thanks’ this holiday season, your driver will receive an extra $5 at no cost to you.” Apparently, that doesn’t extend to postal service workers, who also deliver Amazon packages — when I thank my driver, Alexa just said the USPS will be informed of my thanks.

But wait, there’s more. During the holiday promotion, the five drivers who get the most thank-you’s will receive $10,000 from Amazon, plus an additional $10,000 going to the charity of the driver’s choice.

In a statement, Amazon said “Amazon has a long-standing commitment to empowering and investing in delivery drivers. While this thank-you is another moment for us to express our gratitude, it certainly will not be the last, and we look forward to finding additional opportunities to celebrate the drivers who deliver smiles for customers.”