Tip Your Amazon Driver Through Alexa. It Won’t Cost You a Dime

Amazon is rolling out a service that rewards its drivers and makes customers feel a bit better about themselves.

An Amazon delivery driver carries a package through the snow following a winter storm in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bob Niedt
By Bob Niedt
published

Feeling sorry for your overworked and stressed Amazon driver? Now, you can give them a tip. And it’s not coming out of your pocket. Alexa’s got this.

Yes, you can add your Amazon driver to the people you should tip during the holidays. And why not? You see them running up to your doorstep time and again during the holiday shopping season because you’re taking advantage of your Amazon Prime perks after the 2022 price increase.

The best part? Amazon’s picking up the $5 tip.

Amazon announced the service this week, and even gave subscribers a video to show how it works. You’ll need a way to access Amazon’s cloud-based voice service Alexa, on the Amazon app or through an Amazon device, such as Echo, or third-party devices that have Alexa built-in. All you have to do is say “Alexa, thank my driver.” Alexa fires back, “Glad you liked your most recent delivery. Since you shared your appreciation, as a special ‘thanks’ this holiday season, your driver will receive an extra $5 at no cost to you.” Apparently, that doesn’t extend to postal service workers, who also deliver Amazon packages — when I thank my driver, Alexa just said the USPS will be informed of my thanks.

But wait, there’s more. During the holiday promotion, the five drivers who get the most thank-you’s will receive $10,000 from Amazon, plus an additional $10,000 going to the charity of the driver’s choice.

In a statement, Amazon said “Amazon has a long-standing commitment to empowering and investing in delivery drivers. While this thank-you is another moment for us to express our gratitude, it certainly will not be the last, and we look forward to finding additional opportunities to celebrate the drivers who deliver smiles for customers.”

The “Alexa, tip my driver” is a new Amazon perk in a year when Amazon Prime subscribers have been considering the fate of their Amazon Prime membership, which became 17% more costly in 2022. Some benefits, including Amazon Treasure Truck and Amazon Drive, have been axed (or soon will be). But a bonus came in 2022 when Amazon Music opened up its record vaults to Amazon Prime subscribers.  

Amazon Prime
Bob Niedt
Bob Niedt
Online Editor, Kiplinger.com

Bob is a Senior Online Editor at Kiplinger.com. He has more than 40 years of experience in online, print and visual journalism. Bob has worked as an award-winning writer and editor in the Washington, D.C., market as well as at news organizations in New York, Michigan and California. Bob joined Kiplinger in 2016, bringing a wealth of expertise covering retail, entertainment, and money-saving trends and topics. He was one of the first journalists at a daily news organization to aggressively cover retail as a specialty, and has been lauded in the retail industry for his expertise. Bob has also been an adjunct and associate professor of print, online and visual journalism at Syracuse University and Ithaca College. He has a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from Hope College.

 

