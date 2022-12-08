Tip Your Amazon Driver Through Alexa. It Won’t Cost You a Dime
Amazon is rolling out a service that rewards its drivers and makes customers feel a bit better about themselves.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Feeling sorry for your overworked and stressed Amazon driver? Now, you can give them a tip. And it’s not coming out of your pocket. Alexa’s got this.
Yes, you can add your Amazon driver to the people you should tip during the holidays. And why not? You see them running up to your doorstep time and again during the holiday shopping season because you’re taking advantage of your Amazon Prime perks after the 2022 price increase.
The best part? Amazon’s picking up the $5 tip.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Amazon announced the service this week, and even gave subscribers a video to show how it works. You’ll need a way to access Amazon’s cloud-based voice service Alexa, on the Amazon app or through an Amazon device, such as Echo, or third-party devices that have Alexa built-in. All you have to do is say “Alexa, thank my driver.” Alexa fires back, “Glad you liked your most recent delivery. Since you shared your appreciation, as a special ‘thanks’ this holiday season, your driver will receive an extra $5 at no cost to you.” Apparently, that doesn’t extend to postal service workers, who also deliver Amazon packages — when I thank my driver, Alexa just said the USPS will be informed of my thanks.
But wait, there’s more. During the holiday promotion, the five drivers who get the most thank-you’s will receive $10,000 from Amazon, plus an additional $10,000 going to the charity of the driver’s choice.
In a statement, Amazon said “Amazon has a long-standing commitment to empowering and investing in delivery drivers. While this thank-you is another moment for us to express our gratitude, it certainly will not be the last, and we look forward to finding additional opportunities to celebrate the drivers who deliver smiles for customers.”
The “Alexa, tip my driver” is a new Amazon perk in a year when Amazon Prime subscribers have been considering the fate of their Amazon Prime membership, which became 17% more costly in 2022. Some benefits, including Amazon Treasure Truck and Amazon Drive, have been axed (or soon will be). But a bonus came in 2022 when Amazon Music opened up its record vaults to Amazon Prime subscribers.
Bob is a Senior Online Editor at Kiplinger.com. He has more than 40 years of experience in online, print and visual journalism. Bob has worked as an award-winning writer and editor in the Washington, D.C., market as well as at news organizations in New York, Michigan and California. Bob joined Kiplinger in 2016, bringing a wealth of expertise covering retail, entertainment, and money-saving trends and topics. He was one of the first journalists at a daily news organization to aggressively cover retail as a specialty, and has been lauded in the retail industry for his expertise. Bob has also been an adjunct and associate professor of print, online and visual journalism at Syracuse University and Ithaca College. He has a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from Hope College.
-
-
10 Most Tax-Friendly States for Middle-Class Families
state tax If a move from one state to another is in your future, you could save big bucks by relocating to one of these states where the tax bite is light for middle-class families.
By David Muhlbaum • Published
-
Where Is the Economy Heading? Velocity of Money Provides Clues
Financial adviser looks at the rate at which money is being spent in the economy for an idea of whether we’ll see a recession in 2023.
By T. Eric Reich, CIMA®, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® • Published
-
Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet: A Secret to Saving on Groceries
Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet is a hidden gem for shoppers looking to save on grocery products through Amazon offers and deeper discounts on pantry items.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Amazon Health Care Has a New Virtual Clinic: Amazon Clinic
Amazon’s latest foray into health care is Amazon Clinic, offering retail customers treatment for a range of ailments. But don’t expect to actually see anyone.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons
Amazon Prime The giant retailer had a year of ups and downs, leaving many wondering: Do I need Amazon Prime?
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Here’s How to Score a Free (or Cheap) Amazon Smart Speaker for the Holidays
If you have the right connections, you could buy a $40 Echo Dot from Amazon for just $1.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Amazon Prime Shoppers Can Now Fall into The Gap
Gap products, including clothing, are now available on Amazon Fashion at Amazon.com.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Amazon Prime Opens Up Its Record Vaults
Amazon both sweetens the deal for Prime members as well as music listeners willing to pay for its service a la carte.
By Bob Niedt • Last updated
-
Goodbye to Another Fun Amazon Prime Perk: Treasure Truck
Amazon sends out a text message saying Tuesday’s Treasure Truck deal was the last one.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Amazon Sees Slowing Sales for the Holiday Season. Here’s What That Means for Shoppers
The giant online retailer forecasts holiday season sales increasing at the lowest rate since 2001. Will that mean more bargains or out-of-stocks?
By Bob Niedt • Published