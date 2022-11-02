Goodbye to Another Fun Amazon Prime Perk: Treasure Truck

Amazon sends out a text message saying Tuesday’s Treasure Truck deal was the last one.

Amazon's Treasure Truck parked at the Cherry Creek Mall Saturday December 09, 2017 offering online deals of over 40% off on selected goods for that particular day.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bob Niedt
By Bob Niedt
published

Amazon.com is shutting down one of its fun perks, a daily deal offering that was deeply affected by the pandemic.

Amazon told Treasure Truck subscribers on Nov. 2 that Tuesday’s Treasure Truck deal was the last one. 

Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains

 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/xrd7fjmf8g1657008683.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

“Last Treasure Truck offer ever (really!)” read the text. The offer was for a Funko Schitt’s Creek game for $19.99. Whether that deal was deliberately picked for the last one as a statement couldn't be confirmed. Amazon confirmed the shutdown (opens in new tab) today.

First rolled out in 2016 in Seattle, Amazon's hometown, Treasure Trucks were actual panel trucks roaming 29 major U.S. cities and metro areas, selling a range of products, from the obvious (Amazon tech goods, Nintendo releases) to improbable (giant porterhouse steaks) in a party atmosphere. They’d often feature dancers, music, costumed characters and dogs, games and more around the kitschy tricked-out vehicle – all designed to attract shoppers and build buzz. Daily deals were 40% off the regular price, Amazon promised.

When the pandemic raged, Amazon was forced to park the Treasure Trucks, initially using them for pandemic support, and moved the Treasure Truck program the text platform they’re now ending. Subscribers would receive a daily text for the Treasure Truck deal of the day, which could sell out quickly. 

But the spirit of the program suffered in the format switch. With plenty of other Amazon “deals” promoted through a range of channels, this one struggled to stand out. Online, there was little fanfare, and it seemed like just another Amazon Prime deal of the day.

It’s another blow to Amazon fans in 2022, a year which saw Amazon raise its annual Amazon Prime fees by 17%. While growing by adding more name brands, Amazon also announced this year the end of still another perk, Amazon Drive

Explore More
Amazon Prime
Bob Niedt
Bob Niedt
Online Editor, Kiplinger.com

Bob is a Senior Online Editor at Kiplinger.com. He has more than 40 years of experience in online, print and visual journalism. Bob has worked as an award-winning writer and editor in the Washington, D.C., market as well as at news organizations in New York, Michigan and California. Bob joined Kiplinger in 2016, bringing a wealth of expertise covering retail, entertainment, and money-saving trends and topics. He was one of the first journalists at a daily news organization to aggressively cover retail as a specialty, and has been lauded in the retail industry for his expertise. Bob has also been an adjunct and associate professor of print, online and visual journalism at Syracuse University and Ithaca College. He has a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from Hope College.

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸