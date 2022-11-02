Goodbye to Another Fun Amazon Prime Perk: Treasure Truck

Amazon.com is shutting down one of its fun perks , a daily deal offering that was deeply affected by the pandemic.

Amazon told Treasure Truck subscribers on Nov. 2 that Tuesday’s Treasure Truck deal was the last one.

“Last Treasure Truck offer ever (really!)” read the text. The offer was for a Funko Schitt’s Creek game for $19.99. Whether that deal was deliberately picked for the last one as a statement couldn't be confirmed. Amazon confirmed the shutdown (opens in new tab) today.

First rolled out in 2016 in Seattle, Amazon's hometown, Treasure Trucks were actual panel trucks roaming 29 major U.S. cities and metro areas, selling a range of products, from the obvious (Amazon tech goods, Nintendo releases) to improbable (giant porterhouse steaks) in a party atmosphere. They’d often feature dancers, music, costumed characters and dogs, games and more around the kitschy tricked-out vehicle – all designed to attract shoppers and build buzz. Daily deals were 40% off the regular price, Amazon promised.

When the pandemic raged, Amazon was forced to park the Treasure Trucks, initially using them for pandemic support, and moved the Treasure Truck program the text platform they’re now ending. Subscribers would receive a daily text for the Treasure Truck deal of the day, which could sell out quickly.

But the spirit of the program suffered in the format switch. With plenty of other Amazon “deals” promoted through a range of channels, this one struggled to stand out. Online, there was little fanfare, and it seemed like just another Amazon Prime deal of the day.