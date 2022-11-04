Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping

As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday.

Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.

Aldi’s price drops are under its Thanksgiving Price Rewind banner. The grocer says it rolled back prices to what they were in 2019, before the pandemic, equaling discounts of up to 30% on a swath of Thanksgiving products, including appetizers, beverages, desserts and sides. Discounted items in the store are marked with a red “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” notice.

Lidl is compiling Thanksgiving dinner baskets that can feed 10 people for under $30, including turkey at 49 cents per pound – $1.50 less than the national average, Lidl said in a press release (Aldi’s frozen turkey price is $1.07 per pound). Other products in the Thanksgiving basket include pumpkin pie mix, two pie crusts, a stalk of celery, baby carrots, a gallon of milk, sweet peas, cranberries, sweet potatoes, heavy whipping cream, turkey stuffing mix and Hawaiian sweet rolls.

Of the two chains, Aldi has the larger U.S. presence with 2,243 stores throughout the country. Lidl operates 177 U.S. stores, all located on the East Coast and South.

Both chains are making concerted efforts to allay their customers’ concerns about rising grocery prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the Consumer Price Index prices for food-at-home rose 13.5% year over year ending in August. That’s the largest 12-month percentage increase since 1979.