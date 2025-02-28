TikTok "Door Knock Challenge": The Risky Viral Trend Putting Homeowners on Edge

Social media trends come and go, but some can have real financial and security implications. The latest viral trend on TikTok — the "Door Knock Challenge" — has many homeowners on edge.

The challenge is simple, social media influencers kick, knock and bang on random doors, sometimes in the middle of the night, then run away while filming reactions. While it may seem like a harmless prank, the trend raises serious concerns about safety, liability and home security.

Some homeowners have reported broken doorbells, damaged security cameras and even cracked doors from aggressive kicking. Others worry that startled homeowners, particularly in states with strong self-defense laws, might respond forcefully, leading to dangerous confrontations for homeowners and pranksters alike.

What to do if you experience the door knock challenge

The loud, unexpected banging or kicking on your door — especially in the middle of the night — can be deeply unsettling. It may leave you feeling startled, anxious and fearful for your safety. To help you stay prepared and respond effectively, here are a few key steps to take if you experience a door knock incident:

If you have a doorbell camera or home security system, save the footage immediately, as video evidence can be crucial if you need to report the incident or file an insurance claim. If you don’t have camera footage, take note of the date, time and any details you can recall, such as suspicious activity or individuals in the area. Report it to local law enforcement. If your property has been damaged or you feel unsafe, filing a police report is essential. Authorities should be aware of these incidents so they can help prevent them in your community.

If your property has been damaged or you feel unsafe, filing a police report is essential. Authorities should be aware of these incidents so they can help prevent them in your community. Check your homeowners insurance policy. If your home sustains damage, review your policy to determine what is covered. Many policies include protection against vandalism or malicious mischief, but you will likely need documentation, such as a police report and any available photo and video evidence, when filing a claim.

If your home sustains damage, review your policy to determine what is covered. Many policies include protection against vandalism or malicious mischief, but you will likely need documentation, such as a police report and any available photo and video evidence, when filing a claim. Stay vigilant. Let your neighbors and local community groups know about the challenge so they can stay alert. You may also want to enhance your home security by upgrading your doorbell camera, installing motion-sensor lighting or reinforcing entry points to help deter potential threats.

Protecting your home: Security measures to consider

Investing in or upgrading smart home devices and security systems is a proactive step toward protecting your property.

These solutions not only enhance your safety but also serve as a strong deterrent against pranksters and potential intruders. Here are some security measures that can help safeguard your home:

Video doorbells - Devices like the Ring video doorbell or Google Nest doorbell allow homeowners to monitor activity at their doorstep in real time. These cameras can provide a live feed to your phone, record unexpected visitors and feature two-way audio, enabling you to communicate with someone at your door without opening it. If you have an existing doorbell, installation is often simple and can be done by yourself or a handyman.

For renters or those who prefer a non-permanent option, the Blink video doorbell has high-quality 1080p HD video, motion detection alerts and a rechargeable battery. It works with Alexa, requires no screws and won’t damage your door, making it a great choice for rental properties.

Home security systems - Comprehensive home security systems like those offered by SimpliSafe and ADT can add an additional layer of protection with motion sensors, alarms and professional monitoring services that can alert authorities if suspicious activity is detected.

While some systems require professional installation and a monthly service fee, upgrading your home security could qualify you for a discount on your homeowners insurance . It’s worth checking with your provider to see if you’re eligible for savings.

Motion-activated lights - Bright outdoor lighting can deter pranksters and potential intruders. The Blink floodlight camera provides 2600 lumens of illumination, enhanced motion detection and a built-in siren for added security. For a combination of safety and style, the Good Earth floodlight delivers 7000 lumens while maintaining a sleek, aesthetically pleasing look.

Solar-powered floodlights offer a low-maintenance solution to brighten dark areas around your home and property line, enhancing security without increasing energy costs.

Smart Locks and secure entryways - Ensuring your home is secure while you're away can provide peace of mind. Smart locks like the Kwikset Halo Keyless Entry Smart Lock and the Schlage Encode Century Smart Lock offer keyless entry and remote access control, allowing you to monitor and manage your home’s security from anywhere.

For added protection at your entryway, consider installing a door reinforcement lock for under $50 to further strengthen your home’s security.

The bottom line

While social media challenges may seem like harmless fun to some, they can pose serious risks for homeowners and the influencers who attempt them. Investing in home security measures can provide peace of mind while away and help prevent property damage, unexpected costs and potential legal issues. When it comes to security, it’s always better to be proactive than reactive.