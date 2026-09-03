"Debt" is probably a word many of us don't like to hear.
Given the negative impacts debt can have, from foreclosures on homes to harming credit profiles, it's natural that the word "debt" often sparks fear.
Americans' total household debt rose to a jaw-dropping $18.8 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
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However, not all debt is created equal. When used intentionally, specific types of debt can help advance your financial well-being. It's important to distinguish which debt could hold you back and which could move you forward.
How can debt be an asset?
Debt can help bridge a gap to achieve a meaningful goal or create long-term financial stability.
For homeowners, leveraging home equity through a line of credit or loan can provide a lower-cost way to fund major life milestones or home improvements.
- Entrepreneurs can access the capital required to launch or expand their business through a business loan
- A student loan to pay for education can be an investment in an individual's lifetime earning potential
- A fixed-rate personal loan can be a strategic tool for consolidating high-interest debt to help save money on interest or simplify monthly payments
If borrowers use the funds from these loans wisely and responsibly, the value of the opportunity they create can outweigh the cost of the loan.
On the other hand, bad debt is often defined by discretionary purposes, high interest rates and little to no long-term benefit.
For example, using a loan or credit card to pay for a vacation or for shopping expenses can saddle you with high interest payments over time that outweigh the short-term payoff.
Similarly, even if you're borrowing for an important goal, if it has a high interest rate or if you borrowed more than needed, then it might hinder your financial well-being in the long run.
Taking control with credit cards
Some people might be wary of using credit cards because it's easy to accumulate debt quickly.
While the risk of overspending is a valid concern, avoiding credit cards entirely can lead to credit invisibility. This occurs when you have no reported debt, which means credit bureaus lack data to calculate a credit score, making it significantly harder to rent an apartment, buy insurance, or even secure a loan when you actually need one.
When used wisely, a credit card can be a powerful tool to help you take control of your finances. A credit card can help you move across the credit spectrum, manage your cash flow and access potential rewards.
If you're just starting out or working with less-than-perfect credit, utilizing a credit-builder card or being added as an authorized user on a trusted family member's account can be a helpful first step to strengthen your history.
One of the main ways to have a healthy credit score is to demonstrate you're a reliable and trustworthy borrower by keeping your charges low and paying your monthly balances on time and in full (if possible).
If a card has high fees, consider negotiating a lower interest rate with your card issuers or switch to a simpler version of the card with no fees rather than closing the account entirely.
Keeping accounts open and in good standing helps maintain a healthy credit utilization ratio and longer credit history. Developing responsible credit card habits benefits your credit score, which helps you qualify for more favorable terms in the future.
Being debt-free could make you financially vulnerable
While chipping away at high-interest debt is a great move, being 100% debt-free doesn't have to be your only priority. Waiting until every balance is zero before you start saving or investing might leave you feeling a bit stuck when an unexpected bill pops up.
Depending on your situation, it might be best to focus on keeping a steady pace on your debt payments. If your debt is low interest, it's often more advantageous to maintain your payment schedule and build your savings simultaneously to give yourself a safety net.
How to evaluate debt
Prior to taking on new debt, ask yourself these questions to ensure it's the right choice for you:
How does this fit my goals? Will borrowing funds help you reach a milestone, such as homeownership or debt consolidation? Will the anticipated outcome outweigh the cost of the loan?
What's the interest rate? Consider how the rate impacts your finances long-term.
Do I have time to improve my credit score first? Having a higher credit score can open doors to higher credit limits and loan amounts, lower rates and more flexible loan terms, which can save you money in the long run.
Depending on when you need funds, taking a few months to improve your credit score can be a wise move.
How does a loan or credit card fit into my budget? Ensure you can comfortably manage the monthly payments without sacrificing your savings or essential expenses.
The goal is to bridge a financial gap, not create a new one.
Is there a clear exit? Have a repayment plan mapped out before borrowing. Compare the different types of loans available, prioritizing transparent options with structured, simple repayment plans and zero hidden fees or early-payment penalties.
Is the lender or credit card provider flexible? Life happens. Ask a lender about their willingness to renegotiate terms, APR adjustments and provide support in times of hardship.
Debt is a tool, and like any tool, its value depends on the hand that wields it. By shifting from complete avoidance to strategy, you can leverage debt to help build your financial future.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.