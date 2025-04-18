6 Summer Books to Clear Your Mind (or Totally Escape It)

Life moves fast, and some days it feels like everything is happening all at once. Whether you're juggling a packed schedule, navigating personal challenges or simply trying to get through the week with a bit of peace of mind, it's easy to feel overwhelmed.

In those moments, carving out space to pause and reset isn’t just helpful, it’s necessary. Sometimes, the best place to turn for guidance, inspiration or escape is a good book.

If you’re craving a reset, these six carefully chosen titles will help you refocus. From practical advice on self-improvement to transporting stories that whisk you away, we cover all your reading needs for this summer.

Books that help you refocus, reset and recharge

1. "The Anxious Generation" by Jonathan Haidt

Jonathan Haidt is a renowned psychologist who dissects how the rise of technology, especially phones, has shaped an anxious generation in his book "The Anxious Generation".

This book explores the psychological shifts in young people and offers solutions for parents, educators and policymakers to create a healthier, more balanced future. If you're curious about the intersection between mental health and culture, Haidt's book is both urgent and thought-provoking.

Amazon - Paperback $11.95 / Kindle $12.99

2. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear

Touted as one of the most practical self-help books in years, "Atomic Habits" teaches readers how to use small, incremental changes to achieve massive transformation over time.

Whether you’re eager to break a bad habit, create a positive new one or simply improve your daily routines, Clear’s strategic, science-backed advice will show you how to make lasting progress.

"Atomic Habits" includes practical tips that anyone can implement to start overcoming a lack of motivation and willpower, along with how to get back on track if you’ve fallen off course.

The book is motivational and an easy read, so you’ll walk away with a fresh perspective on how to develop and maintain healthy habits.

Amazon - Paperback $19.85/ Kindle $12.99



3. "The Let Them Theory" by Mel Robbins

If you’ve been feeling like life is spiraling out of control or you're overwhelmed by trying to manage every aspect of it, Mel Robbins’ "The Let Them Theory" is the book for you.

Mel Robbins’ "Let Them" theory teaches readers an empowering mindset shift to let go of control and focus on what truly matters.

Robbins delivers no-nonsense advice for getting out of your own way and letting go of what you have no control over so you can find rest, peace and empowerment in your actions.

Amazon - Hardcover $15.68 / Kindle $17.99

Feel-good fiction and thrillers to take you away

4. "The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden

Need a gripping escape? The Housemaid delivers a twisty psychological thriller experience that will draw you in and keep you guessing.

When a young woman gets hired as a housemaid for a seemingly perfect family in a luxurious home, buried secrets come to light.

This book is packed with tension, twists and turns, making it the perfect page-turner to immerse yourself in. You’ll read it in a weekend.

Amazon - Paperback $6.96 / Kindle $3.99

5. "Say You'll Remember Me" by Abby Jimenez

Abby Jimenez crafts a charming, complex romance in "Say You'll Remember Me".

This emotional yet humorous story begins with a picture-perfect first date, only for Samantha to pull away due to her fear of commitment.

With themes of fate, love and personal growth, this heartwarming novel is perfect for anyone seeking both laughter and tears.

Amazon - Paperback $29.95 / $12.99

6. "Onyx Storm" by Rebecca Yarros

Escape into the mythical world of the "Empyrean series" with "Onyx Storm". This book is the much-anticipated third installment by Rebecca Yarros.

Follow Violet Sorrengail as she navigates the treacherous landscapes beyond Aretia in search of allies. Combining breathtaking action with deep emotional stakes, this fantasy epic is a must-read for fans of the series or lovers of fantastical adventures.

Amazon - Paperback $26.69 / Kindle $14.99

The bottom line

Books have the power to change perspectives, reduce stress and reignite inspiration. Whether you're looking to sharpen your focus, gain control over daily chaos or escape into a world that takes you far from your worries, these six books are excellent companions for any chapter of your life.

For those seeking actionable advice or motivational resources to reset their priorities, why not start with one of the titles on our list today? Happy reading!