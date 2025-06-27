Last Call for Fortnite Refunds: Parents Can Still File a Claim
The FTC is sending out $126 million in refunds to families whose kids were charged for unwanted items in Fortnite — and there’s still time to file a claim.
Fortnite players who were charged for unwanted purchases while playing the game now have more time to file a claim for a refund.
While the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued the first round of Fortnite refunds in December 2024, players or their parents or guardians have until July 9 to apply for a refund.
Why is Fortnite paying out refunds?
According to the FTC, Epic Games, the maker of the Fortnite game, allegedly used dark patterns, which are design tricks intended to fool players into making unwanted in-app purchases.
The FTC states that the game setup made it easy for kids to make those in-app purchases without their parents being involved, automatically billing their parents' credit cards. Other design issues, like inconsistent and confusing button configuration caused players to incur unwanted charges after they pressed a single button.
Fortnite is an online multiplayer shooting game that was released in 2017. Players try to be the last player or team alive by eliminating other players, and they can buy items like battle passes using V-Bucks, the game’s virtual currency.
Though V-Bucks are digital, they aren’t free. Gamers can buy V-Bucks with a credit card in the game, or they can purchase gift cards for V-Bucks. The Fortnite item shop sells 1,000 V-Bucks for $8.99, so frequent unwanted purchases can quickly add up.
In March 2023, the FTC announced an order requiring Epic Games to pay $245 million in Fortnite refunds to users. The order also prohibits Epic from blocking players who disputed unauthorized charges from accessing their game accounts.
The FTC also alleges that Epic violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (COPPA). Under the COPPA rule, operators of websites directed to children under age 13 must meet certain requirements, such as how the site obtains parental consent and discloses personal information. Epic agreed to pay a separate $275 million penalty in a settlement.
When will you get your Fortnite refund?
The Epic Games refund process began in December 2024. The FTC issued 629,344 payments totaling more than $72 million. In the next round of refunds, the FTC will send 969,173 payments on June 25 and June 26.
Those refunds will include PayPal and check payments, and are sent to consumers who filed a valid claim.
The FTC will send a third round of payments after the extended deadline to file a claim closes. Those payments are estimated to go out in 2026.
How to file a Fortnite refund claim
There is still time to apply for a Fortnite refund if you or a child in your care were charged for unwanted items while playing the game, but you’ll need to act quickly. The FTC has reopened the process for gamers to submit a claim, and you have until July 9, 2025, to submit your claim.
You can file a claim at www.ftc.gov/fortnite. The FTC states that gamers or their parents or guardians can apply for a refund if any of the following statements are true:
- You played Fortnite and were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022
- Your child played Fortnite and made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018
- Your Fortnite account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges made through the game
To apply for a refund, you must be at least 18 years old. Gamers who aren’t yet age 18 will need a parent or guardian to apply. You will also need a claim number or your Epic Account ID.
When you apply, you can choose to receive a refund by check or PayPal. Your payment amount will depend on numerous factors, including the total number of people who file a claim.
The FTC expects to issue payments in 2026 after all of the claims are verified. If you have any questions about your claim or need assistance, you can call the refund administrator at 1-833-915-0880 or email admin@fortniterefund.com.
Tips to prevent unauthorized in-app charges
When you link a credit card or payment method to a game, kids can potentially make in-app purchases without your knowledge. There are several ways to prevent these unauthorized purchases:
- Most phones and tablets have an in-app purchase setting. Check the device and turn off that setting.
- Set your app store account to require a password for purchases, and keep that password private.
- Turn on your credit card's purchase notifications so that you're aware of any purchases that are made.
- Talk to your kids about in-app purchases and explain that these purchases cost real money. Discuss expectations for using the app.
Even with these precautions in place, it's important to carefully monitor your credit card or payment app for unauthorized purchases. By keeping a close eye on your accounts, you can quickly identify whether a child is making unauthorized purchases. Many credit card companies will refund unauthorized kids in-app purchases, so contact your credit card company right away if you experience an issue.
