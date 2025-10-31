Last Chance to Take Advantage of Tax Credits and Low Rates for These Home Upgrades
Fed rates are dropping and tax credits are expiring. These home upgrades won't be this affordable in 2026.
The Federal Reserve cut rates for the second time in 2025 this week. While that's not great news for savers, it's good news for borrowers. If you've been waiting on rates to drop to take out a HELOC or personal loan for some home improvement projects, now is the time to strike.
While rates are expected to come down further, the clock is ticking on a package of energy-efficient home improvement tax credits that could put thousands back in your pocket after making eligible upgrades to your home.
You can always refinance a loan when rates drop even further, but you won't be able to claim these tax credits after the new year. Here's the home upgrades that may be eligible and why it's worth squeezing these projects in before the year ends.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Tax credits worth up to $3,200 expire in December
The One Big Beautiful Bill ushers in several changes that taxpayers will need to consider as they plan for 2026. But one of the most urgent changes you'll want to prepare for are the expiring tax credits.
Right now, you can claim 30% of the cost of any eligible home improvements made during the year, with maximum credits ranging from about $150 up to $2,000, depending on the project. You can claim up to a total of $3,200 for all projects completed through the end of the year.
Which projects are eligible for tax credits? You can find the full details on the IRS website. But here are some of the key projects you might want to get done before December 31, 2025:
- New exterior doors or windows
- New insulation or air sealing materials
- Upgraded HVAC equipment
- Upgraded water heaters, biomass stoves or boilers
- New solar, wind or other renewable energy equipment.
Make sure that the upgrades you're making meet the energy efficiency standards set out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). You'll also only be able to claim these credits on your primary residence. So, your vacation home or rental properties are ineligible.
You should also check with your state as well as your local utilities for any additional rebates or discounts you might be able to stack on top of your federal tax credits.
Falling Fed rates are good news for borrowers
At its October meeting, the Federal Reserve dropped its target rate to the 3.75% to 4.00% range. That's the second cut of the year, which should bring borrowing costs down with it.
For homeowners planning to use a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, that's even more reason to knock out those renovation projects you've been putting off.
Rates on home equity loans also tend to drop in response to Fed rate cuts — as do other types of debt. If you haven't taken out a home equity loan or HELOC yet, use our home equity tool below, powered by Bankrate, to compare rates you can get today:
You'll benefit from hiring contractors during the off season, too
Winter is a slow season for many contractors, especially with the holidays approaching. Some may be willing to offer discounted rates for projects during this time. But, even if you can't leverage your timing into a deal, it could at least ensure your project is done quickly and smoothly. Since contractors are unlikely to be juggling as many projects as they do during peak season, your home could be high on their priority list.
Get more spending tips and other personal finance insights straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily newsletter, A Step Ahead.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
-
-
Ask the Editor: Modified Adjusted Gross Income
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, Joy Taylor answers questions on the meaning of modified adjusted gross income, or MAGI.
-
Eight Spooky Retirement Stats That Will Scare the Bejesus Out of You
Think you have retirement planning down to a science? Consider these scary statistics.
-
Government Shutdown Freezes National Flood Insurance Program: What Homeowners and Buyers Need to Know
FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program is unavailable for new customers, increased coverage or renewals during the government shutdown.
-
Is Mint Mobile's Home Internet a Game-Changer or Just Another Option?
Mint Mobile recently unveiled its new home internet service. We break down how it works so you can determine if it's a great value for your needs.
-
How to Add Your Driver’s License or State ID to Google Wallet
Store and use your digital ID securely on your Android device for TSA, age verification and more.
-
Where You Choose to Stash $100k Now Comes with a Big Opportunity Cost
The Fed recently cut rates. Here's where to maximize your savings while rates remain higher.
-
The Social Security Earnings Test: Know This Rule Before Working in Retirement
When you work and collect Social Security benefits before your FRA, you are subject to the Retirement Earning Test that could result in a temporary reduction of your benefits.
-
I'm a Government Employee and Need to Get By Until the Shutdown Ends. What Can I Do?
The second-longest shutdown in history is leaving many federal workers with bills due and no paycheck to cover them. Here's what you can do to get by.
-
Selling a Haunted House? What You Have to Tell Buyers (and What You Don’t)
You don’t need ghosts to spook buyers, sometimes a home’s past is enough. Here’s what sellers should know about disclosure laws, pricing and perception when a property has a haunted history.
-
CMS Brings Back Furloughed Staff for Medicare Open Enrollment Lifeline
The government has recalled approximately 3,000 workers to assist with Medicare and ACA Marketplace Open Enrollment.