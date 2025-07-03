Nissan Recalls Over 440,000 Vehicles for Risk of Engine Failure
Hundreds of thousands of cars are being recalled over safety concerns. Here's how to check if your vehicle is affected and what steps to take next.
Just before the long July 4th weekend, Nissan dropped some major news: the company is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause cars to suddenly stall or even catch fire.
And yes, the timing has a lot of drivers frustrated, especially those trying to get out of town or planning long-distance trips.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue comes down to a faulty engine bearing that could wear down too quickly or break apart completely. If that happens, it could lead to sudden engine failure, which is obviously dangerous if you’re driving at highway speeds.
There haven’t been any reports of injuries, but four vehicles have reportedly caught fire and Nissan says it has received over 1,000 warranty claims linked to the issue. The company is still working on a fix.
Which Nissan and Infiniti models are recalled
The recall impacts four model lines spanning several production years:
- 2016–2020 Nissan Altima
- 2017–2021 Nissan Rogue
- 2017–2021 Infiniti QX60
- 2017–2019 Infiniti QX50
All affected vehicles are equipped with the same engine model (QR25DD or PR25DD) that may have improperly manufactured crankshaft rod bearings.
You can read the full recall notice here via NHTSA.
How to check if your car is part of the recall
If you own one of the models listed above, you should take the following steps:
- Visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter your 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
- You can also call 1-888-327-4236 for more information
- Nissan will begin notifying affected owners starting in August 2025, with a follow-up notice once the repair is ready
What to do before the fix is ready
In the meantime, be alert for any symptoms like unusual engine noises, the check engine light turning on, reduced power while accelerating or stalling, especially if you're heading out on a road trip or driving in hot conditions.
If something doesn’t feel right, it’s worth scheduling an inspection at your local dealership or trusted mechanic.
While Nissan hasn’t yet said whether loaner vehicles will be offered, that may be an option once the repair program officially begins. Keep an eye on your mail and inbox for updates.
Also, consider signing up for email alerts through NHTSA or your dealership so you’ll be notified as soon as the fix becomes available. That way, you won’t have to keep checking manually.
A AAA membership can offer some added peace of mind to summer travel. Plans include 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, battery service and travel discounts.
Nissan has had multiple recalls this year
This is the third major recall Nissan has issued in the past year. In late 2023, the automaker recalled over 236,000 Sentra vehicles for faulty tie rods, and in early 2025, it announced a recall of over 90,000 Rogues for a separate issue tied to backup camera malfunctions.
The latest recall has frustrated many consumers who rely on these vehicles for daily commutes and summer travel. Frequent recalls like these can not only shake consumer confidence but also impact resale values, lead to service delays and make it harder for families to rely on their vehicles.
While recalls are issued to keep people safe, the growing frequency highlights the importance of automakers addressing root causes early and communicating clearly with drivers.
What to do if your Nissan or Infiniti is affected
If you own one of the affected Nissan or Infiniti models, don’t wait for a recall letter to arrive. Be proactive: check your VIN to see if your vehicle is included, monitor your car’s performance, and sign up for email alerts from NHTSA to stay informed.
As inconvenient as it may be, recall repairs are always free, and in this case, could protect you and your passengers from serious harm.
