Ford Recall 2025: Rearview Camera Glitch Affects 1.1 Million Vehicles

If you drive a Ford or Lincoln made in the last few years, it might be time to check your dashboard or at least your inbox.

Ford has announced a major recall affecting more than 1 million vehicles due to a glitchy rearview camera system that can freeze or fail to display altogether. In a world where rear cameras are more than just a luxury (they’re a critical safety feature), this glitch could spell trouble when backing out of your driveway or navigating tight parking spots.

The issue has caught the attention of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and prompted Ford to issue one of its largest software-related recalls to date.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Here’s what drivers need to know about the Ford rearview camera software recall, how to check if your vehicle is on the list and what steps to take next.

Affected vehicles: Is yours on the list?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you own one of Ford’s bestsellers from recent model years, there’s a good chance your vehicle is part of the recall. Affected models include:

Ford Explorer (2020–2023)

(2020–2023) Ford Mustang (2020–2023)

(2020–2023) Ford Bronco (2021–2023)

(2021–2023) Ford Edge (2020–2023)

(2020–2023) Ford Escape (2020–2022)

(2020–2022) Lincoln Aviator (2020–2023)

(2020–2023) Lincoln Corsair (2020–2022)

What’s behind the glitch?

At the center of the recall is a rearview camera software glitch that causes the image to either freeze or not display at all when the vehicle is put in reverse.

While that might sound like a minor hiccup, it violates federal safety standards that require a clear rear view image. It could also make parking lots and driveways much riskier.

The NHTSA has received numerous complaints from Ford 150 drivers specifically who were experiencing the problem. The company says no injuries have been reported, but the NHTSA has deemed the malfunction serious enough to warrant a full-scale safety recall.

In total, the recall affects about 1.1 million vehicles , making it one of the largest tech-related recalls for the automaker.

How to get it fixed without leaving your driveway

The good news? For many owners, the fix is as simple as a free software update, and Ford is offering over-the-air (OTA) installation for compatible vehicles. OTA updates are delivered wirelessly, much like how smartphones receive software updates. That means you may not even have to visit a dealership.

For vehicles that can’t receive OTA updates , local Ford and Lincoln dealerships will perform the software fix at no cost.

To check your status:

Enter your VIN at NHTSA’s recall lookup tool

Use the FordPass or Lincoln Way app for real-time alerts and support

or app for real-time alerts and support Contact your local dealership if you haven’t received a notice but suspect your vehicle may be involved

Is it still safe to drive?

Technically, yes, but be extra cautious. A non-functioning rearview camera compromises one of your key visibility tools. Until your update is complete, make sure to double-check surroundings using mirrors and direct sight when reversing.

This is especially important if you’re in neighborhoods with kids, pets or tight parking spaces where every inch counts.

This isn’t Ford’s first experience with camera-related recalls. A similar issue back in 2021 affected more than 600,000 vehicles. As cars continue to rely more heavily on software and sensors, reliability issues like this are becoming more common and more urgent.

What makes the rearview camera software glitch especially concerning is that it disables a feature many drivers rely on daily. It’s more than just an inconvenience; it could increase the risk of accidents, particularly for those who depend on visual technology over mirrors or backup sensors alone.

The bottom line

If your vehicle is impacted by the Ford rearview camera software recall, don’t put off the fix. It’s quick, it’s free and in many cases, it can be done remotely. More importantly, restoring full rear visibility could protect you, your passengers and those around your vehicle.

Recalls like this are a reminder that car maintenance isn’t just about oil changes and tire rotations anymore. Software updates matter, too.