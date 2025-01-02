Ford Issues Recalls of F-Series Trucks Due To Defective Fuel Pumps
Ford issued a recall on over 295,000 of their diesel-powered trucks due to a faulty fuel pump. Ford also issued three other recalls affecting cars and SUVs.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports Ford is recalling over 295,000 diesel trucks due to possible faulty fuel pumps. If these fuel pumps lose power, they could make trucks affected by the recall a crash risk.
The NHTSA states,” Biodiesel deposits may form on the pump drivetrain roller components, which could lead to failure of the high pressure fuel pump.” Signs of a faulty fuel pump include a check engine light appearing, a noticeable lack of power when accelerating or extended crank while starting.
Which models are part of the recall?
This recall affects Ford truck owners. Here’s a list of the models impacted:
- 2020-2022 Ford Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600
- 2021-2022 Ford F-650, F-750
The NHTSA states Ford will send notification letters to affected owners starting on January 13. You can also contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332, with the recall code 24S78. Ford says they will fix the power control module software for free.
Ford issues other recalls
Ford also issued three more recalls affecting the following models:
- 2020-2024 Ford Escape and 2020-2024 Lincoln Corsair models for battery failure concerns. Ford will send notification letters on January 20 to affected owners, with the recall code 24S79.
- More than 50,000 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles over faulty power window concerns. The recall notice says, “The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, and the window reversal distance does not meet the minimum requirement.” Ford will send out recall notices on January 13, with the recall code 24C43.
- Over 30,000 2019 Flex, Fiesta and 2019 Lincoln MKT cars over a faulty rear-camera that can display a blank, inverted or distorted image while in reverse. The recall notice goes out on February 2, with the recall code 24V-951.
How to know if your Ford has a recall
Recalls can happen at any time. Usually, you’ll receive a notice from your manufacturer about the recall. The notice will include all the steps you need to take. However, if you moved and the manufacturer doesn’t have an updated address, there are other ways to find vehicle recalls.
You can look up recalls with the NHTSA or Kelley Blue Book. In each case, you’ll need your vehicle’s VIN or license plate number to complete the search.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
