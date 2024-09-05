Ford Recalls More Than 90,000 Vehicles. Is Your Truck or SUV on the List?
Ford recalls some Bronco, F-150, Explorer, Edge, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Aviator vehicles due to faulty engine intake valves
Ford recently announced a recall of 90,736 vehicles equipped with either a 2.7L or 3.0L Nano EcoBoost engine. According to an announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue involves the vehicle's engine intake valves that could break while driving, causing the risk of engine failure.
Ford said that an investigation into the issue began back in January 2022, following 22 cases of engine failure due to fractured engine intake values on Lincoln Aviator and Nautilus models equipped with the 2.7- or 3.0-liter EcoBoost engines, according to documents submitted to the NHTSA. The documents revealed that the materials used by the valve supplier were not up to specifications at the time.
Ford investigated identical issues with 2021 Bronco models and found 251 instances of fractured engine intake values during warranty repairs. In May 2022, NHTSA opened a "Defect Petition" as a result of ongoing complaints from Bronco customers. Ford responded to the NTHSA inquiry in January 2024, noting that there was a "higher than ambient level of repairs observed for vehicles produced between May 1 and October 31, 2021."
Ford trucks and SUVs recalled
The affected vehicles are 2021 - 2022 models, and include:
- 2021-2022 Ford Bronco — 15,835 recalls
- 2021-2022 Ford Edge — 2,366 recalls
- 2021-2022 Ford Explorer — 14,262 recalls
- 2021-2022 Ford F-150 — 47,719 recalls
- 2021-2022 Lincoln Aviator — 7,199 recalls
- 2021-2022 Lincoln Nautilus — 3,355 recalls
What owners should do now
Dealers will be notified on September 30, with owner notification letters distributed by October 7, 2024. Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 (recall number: 24S55). Ford has authorized a solution to fix all affected vehicles, which involves a thorough inspection by the dealer.
Any engines that do not pass that inspection, will be replaced at no expense to the owner, and owners will have access to Ford’s delivery, pick-up and rental services while getting their vehicles fixed. The company also said it has provided a reimbursement plan for owners who have already paid for any repairs due to this issue out of pocket.
Still not certain if your vehicle is included in this recall? You can find out here.
Toyota recalls over 43,000 Sequoia Hybrid SUVs
In a recent report from the NHTSA, 43,395 Toyota 2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrid SUVs are being recalled by Toyota due to a tow hitch cover that may come loose and detach from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. This most recent recall comes on the heals of a recall of over 300,000 Toyota vehicles this past February.
Toyota has authorized dealers to replace the tow hitch cover and modify the rear bumper, free of charge to vehicle owners. Letters to owners are expected to be mailed by October 5, 2024. If you’re concerned your vehicle is included in the recall, you can contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB10 and 24TA10. You can also visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.
Acura recalls electric SUVs
Acura also recently announced a recall of 4,174, 2024 Acura ZDX All-Wheel Drive electric SUVs due to a defect in the anti-lock brake system, which may activate unexpectedly and release brake pressure into the vehicles brake system. Owners may experience overly sensitive anti-lock braking events and wheel movements below 25 mph on dry surfaces, as reported by the NHTSA. Such an event can cause issues during braking, or the service brakes can become inoperative, increasing the risk of a crash, Acura said.
Notification letters are expected to be sent to owners by September 23, 2024. Contact Acura customer service at 1-800-382-2238 if you feel your vehicle is included in this recall. Acura's number for this recall is UJE. You can also visit Acura’s recall site and enter your VIN number, year or model. The electronic brake control module software will be updated through an over-the-air update or by a dealer, free of charge.
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
