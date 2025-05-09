6 Luxury Cars With Few Recalls This Past Decade

There's nothing like cruising: Your favorite tunes are playing and you’re just vibing in the moment. It's one of the best parts of owning a vehicle.

Of course, car ownership isn’t all smooth rides — there are some less desirable aspects, too. One of the biggest headaches? Recalls.

Carfax reports 57.7 million vehicles on the road today have an open recall. These recalls can be issued for many different reasons, from faulty equipment to programming coding errors.

While recalls might have a somewhat thorny reputation, there's more to the picture. "Recalls are a good thing, because it means the system works as designed," Brian Moody , an executive editor with Autotrader, tells Kiplinger.

He notes that recalls often address issues that "the average person" might not have even noticed. While one or two recalls over a car’s lifetime isn't a big deal, frequent recalls could be a sign of a reliability issue. And if you plan to buy a luxury vehicle, peace of mind is vital before paying that premium.

That’s why knowing which luxury brands are less susceptible to recalls can help you avoid frequent trips to your mechanic — and enjoy your ride with greater confidence.

Which luxury vehicles have the fewest recalls?

To find top cars with the fewest recalls, I started with a recent iSeeCars study that analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the past 10 years for vehicles in each luxury segment.

The study calculated how many recalls each model received and projected the average number of recalls per year for each vehicle, giving shoppers a sense of ongoing reliability, as the lower the number of expected recalls annually, the better.

I also combed recall data from Cars.com to find a reliable performance car selection to round out the top six.

With that, here are luxury cars with the fewest recent recalls:

Swipe to scroll horizontally The 6 most reliable luxury vehicles Model Recalls Last 10 Years Expected recalls per year Lexus NX 300h 1 0.1 Mercedes-Benz CLA 12 1.2 Lexus RX 450h 7 0.7 Mercedes-Benz GLA 5 0.5 Lexus IS 300 2 0.2 Maserati GranTurismo 6 0.6

Not surprisingly, you'll find some commonalities among the data. Lexus and Mercedes-Benz come out as some of the most reliable luxury brands you can buy.

The Lexus IS 300 starts from $41,610 and features sporty handling and fast performance, thanks to the optional 260-horsepower, turbocharged engine that transforms mundane drives into heart-pounding adventures.

The stylish SUV has the Lexus Safety System 2.5, including lane-tracing assist, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert and intuitive parking assist, which uses sonar sensors to help you better detect obstacles around you as you maneuver to park.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz GLA class only has five recalls per decade, meaning you'll average one every two years. The GLA SUV comes comfortably equipped starting from $43,000.

The dual 10.25-inch screens give it a sports car vibe. Adding to its allure is a compact, but capable 2.0L engine delivering up to 221-horsepower and the dual-clutch, eight-speed transmission offers a responsive driving experience from hugging curves to accelerating on the open road.

On the safety side, this SUV comes with active brake assist. How it works is it uses radars to measure the speed of vehicles ahead of you and if it detects a collision could be imminent, it slows down your vehicle to operate at a safe distance behind the drivers in front of you.

Meanwhile, I also wanted to add a reliable super-performance vehicle to the list. In the end, the Maserati GranTurismo had only six recalls in the past decade. That's impressive reliability to go along with unmatched performance.

Try this one on for size: The 2025 GranTurismo Modena generates up to 483-horsepower, capable of propelling this stylish ride from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a mere 3.7 seconds. Heart-racing performance works in tandem with the vehicle's muscular and agile design, meant to handle curves like a champ while having an iconic stance that separates it from the rest of the vehicles. The Modena comes comfortably equipped with a starting price of $158,000.

Which luxury cars have the most recalls?

On the flip side, the study also targeted some of the luxury car brands with a higher frequency of recalls in the past decade being a future predictor of more recalls to come.

Here's a look at the six luxury vehicles topping the list of recalled models:

Swipe to scroll horizontally The 6 least reliable luxury vehicles Model Recalls this past decade Expected recalls per year Tesla Model Y 33 3.3 Porsche Panamera 16 1.6 Tesla Model 3 31 3.1 Tesla Model X 38 3.8 Tesla Model S 36 3.6 Lincoln Aviator 32 3.2

While Tesla dominates this list, it's worth keeping in mind that some Tesla recalls can be addressed via some of the manufacturer's capabilities, including "over-the-air" updates, where you can download updates to fix certain issues.

Along with Tesla, Porsche and BMW had multiple models making the list.

How do you know if a vehicle has recalls?

Before buying any vehicle, it's a good idea to conduct recall research. Obtain the vehicle identification number (VIN) of the vehicle you're considering, then visit the NHTSA's website to see if any current recalls exist.

You can also use the NHTSA's interactive database to research recalls by brand.

Doing the research ahead of time helps you see which brands are more reliable. That way, your mechanic becomes a distant memory and not a frequent destination.

Other recall notification tips include:

Update your contact information: If you move, "contact your local dealer and let them know you're new to the area and ask them to run a recall check on your car," advises Moody. "Ask them to keep in touch if any recalls arise in the future."

If you move, "contact your local dealer and let them know you're new to the area and ask them to run a recall check on your car," advises Moody. "Ask them to keep in touch if any recalls arise in the future." Make sure to check your renewal paperwork: Some states, like Ohio, will include any active recalls associated with your vehicle on that paperwork.

The bottom line on car recalls

While vehicle recalls are a basic part of car ownership, they're also one of the least fun aspects. And frequent trips to the mechanic can be less than confidence-inspiring, especially if you paid for a luxury car.

If you're looking to buy a new ride in the near future, the study from iSeeCars highlights rides that are least likely to be plagued with recalls. And remember, keep your information updated with your dealer, so if a rare recall does arise, you can address it promptly.