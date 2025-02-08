Toyota Recalls More Than 140,000 Vehicles Including Lexus SUVs

Toyota issued a press release on Thursday announcing they were recalling more than 140,000 of its Camry and Tacoma models. They also issued a recall for Lexus RX SUVs.

There were several reasons for the recalls. For Toyota Tacoma owners with four-wheel drive, the rear brake hoses are susceptible to damage if there's enough mud or debris build up in the vehicle's rear wheels.

Meanwhile, Toyota Camry and Lexus RX owners might have faulty second-row seatbelts. Toyota stated these could have been damaged during assembly.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Which Toyota and Lexus models are included in the recall?

Here are the makes and models of the impacted vehicles:

2025 Toyota Camry

2025 Lexus NX

2024-2025 Lexus RX

2024-2025 Toyota Tacoma

How is Toyota handling the recall?

Toyota will mail recall notices to affected owners in April. You can also contact Toyota's customer service line at 1-800-331-4331 with any questions you might have.

If you do receive a notice this spring, it will provide instructions for what you need to do. Usually, you'll just schedule an appointment with your local Toyota dealer. They'll inspect your vehicle and make the repair free of charge if a repair is necessary.

How to find out if your vehicle is affected by a recall

Believe it or not, recalls are hard to chase down sometimes. One time I took my car in for an oil change and was surprised to find I had an outstanding recall. Thankfully, the dealership took care of it promptly.

And this isn't an uncommon thing: There are almost 60 million vehicles in the U.S. with an open safety recall. Keep in mind recalls could impact anything from safety to vehicle performance, so staying on top of these things is essential.

But how? If you don't receive notices from your manufacturer, you might be in the dark on how to look for recalls. Thankfully, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has a lookup tool you can use. All you need is your license plate number or VIN to search for recalls.

Is your car insurance rate affected by open recalls?

While you're checking for any open recalls on your vehicle, it might also be a good time to review your car insurance — especially if your policy renewal is coming up. Some insurers take vehicle safety into account, and keeping up with recalls may help ensure you’re getting the best possible rate.

With the average cost of full coverage car insurance being $2,670 annually, comparing quotes could be a simple way to find potential savings. Use our tool below, in partnership with Bankrate, to see today's car insurance rates.