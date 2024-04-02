Kia Recalls 427,000 Tellurides Over Rollaway Risk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls for millions of vehicles last week, including Kia’s Telluride SUVs.

Kia is recalling more than 427,407 Telluride SUVs that may roll away while in park. According to the NHTSA recall report , the right front driveshaft and the intermediate shaft of some vehicles may not fully engage. Partial engagement can damage the intermediate shaft splines over time, which eventually can lead vehicles to continue moving while parked.

The Kia Telluride SUV is a popular vehicle — when it was first on the market in 2020, the roomy SUV couldn’t be produced fast enough to meet the demands of hungry consumers. At one point, dealerships were requiring customers to pay above the sticker price for a car.

What do you do if your Kia car is recalled?

Right now, Kia is recommending Telluride users to manually utilize the emergency parking brake whenever they park the car as it figures out a recall solution.

Kia dealerships will soon be able to update the software that powered the electronic parking brake. They will also replace damaged intermediate shafts and reimburse those who have already paid for repairs.

Recall letters are expected to go out on May 15.

Who is affected by the recall?

The recall encompasses 2020 to 2024 Kia Telluride SUVs that were manufactured between Jan. 9 2019 and Oct. 19 2024. Kia said it estimates 1% of vehicles may have this defect.

Telluride drivers who want to know if their specific vehicles are part of the recall can go to Kia’s recall platform and input their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

Car recalls are common — Kia’s Telluride recall joins Ford, BMW and Subaru in recent NHTSA recall reports .

It’s always a good practice for car owners to check to make sure their vehicles have not been part of a recent recall. Car owners can look at NHTSA’s recall website and check to see if their vehicle is part of any recall.