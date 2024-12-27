Page-Turners for the Newly Retired: Books to Inspire and Enjoy
Must-read books to inspire, guide and entertain as you embrace your next chapter.
When you’re newly retired, you’re stepping into a phase of life filled with freedom and possibilities. For the first time in decades, your schedule is entirely your own and you can explore interests and hobbies that may have taken a backseat during your working years.
Whether it’s diving into a novel you’ve always wanted to read, learning something new, or simply savoring quiet moments with a good book, retirement offers a unique chance to rediscover the joy of leisure.
The following books are an excellent starting point for your retirement reading list. They offer a mix of inspiration, entertainment and practical advice, providing fresh perspectives and meaningful ways to enjoy this exciting new chapter of life.
Fiction for relaxing in retirement
"War and Peace" by Leo Tolstoy
If you've never read Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace", retirement is a great time to pick it up. Spanning more than 1,200 pages in many versions, "War and Peace" will take some time to finish, so it's best to tackle this one when you've got plenty of extra time. Beyond its length, the novel’s exploration of human relationships, history and philosophy offers rich and timeless insights that make it worth every page.
Amazon - Paperback $12.99 / Kindle $.99
"Waiting for Godot" by Samuel Beckett
"Waiting for Godot" is among the best books for retirees because it's about waiting for someone who never arrives. The discourse on waiting can be quite enlightening. The play’s absurd humor and poignant themes about the meaning of time and existence provide a thought-provoking yet entertaining read.
Amazon - Paperback $10.43 / Kindle $7.98
"The Dispossessed: An Ambiguous Utopia" by Ursula Le Guin
"The Dispossessed: An Ambiguous Utopia" is a science fiction novel about a physicist who gives up his family and leaves his planet of anarchists, which has been isolated from the rest of the universe. He travels to the utopian planet Urras in search of change. Le Guin’s nuanced exploration of freedom, sacrifice, and societal structures will resonate deeply with anyone reflecting on life’s transitions and choices.
Amazon - Paperback $16.34 / Kindle $12.99
Practical guides and hobbies: Books for retirement living
"How To Retire Happy, Wild, and Free: Retirement Wisdom That You Won’t Get From Your Financial Advisor" by Ernie Zelinski
There are so many retirement guides on the market that it's a real challenge to sift through them all. This book goes beyond having enough financial resources and focuses on how to live a rich, fulfilling life in retirement. Zelinski's emphasis on creativity, leisure and personal growth makes this guide a refreshing take on retirement planning.
Amazon Paperback $14.48 / Kindle $9.97
"What Will I Do All Day?: Wisdom To Get You Over Retirement and on With Living" by Patrice Jenkins
This book is an excellent choice for those struggling with what to do with all their extra time. Jenkins offers actionable advice and inspiration to help retirees discover new passions, stay engaged and embrace this next chapter with purpose and excitement.
Amazon Paperback $12.99 / Kindle $3.49
"How To Make Your Money Last: The Indispensable Retirement Guide" by Jane Bryant
Of course, no list of retirement guides would be complete without a book on making your money last. The book explains how to transform retirement savings into a steady, lifelong paycheck. Quinn’s practical strategies and clear explanations make it a must-read for ensuring financial security throughout retirement.
Amazon Paperback $10.94 / Kindle $13.99
Inspirational books for retirement
"In the Country of Others" by Leila Sliman
A woman leaves France to be with her husband in Morocco after World War II and her fight for autonomy parallels that of Morocco's struggle for independence. "In the Country of Others" explores themes of identity, belonging, and resilience, making it an excellent choice for readers reflecting on their major life transitions, such as retirement. Slimani’s evocative storytelling and deep exploration of cultural and personal transformation invite readers to embrace change and the strength it requires.
Amazon Paperback $13.92 / Kindle $10.99
"Light From Heaven" by Jan Karon
"Light From Heaven" is great leisure reading for retirees because its central theme is that it's never too late to pursue new dreams or make meaningful changes. This heartwarming story follows Father Tim Kavanagh as he embarks on an unexpected journey of renewal and faith. Retirement can feel like the closing of a chapter, but Karon’s novel reminds us that it’s also an opportunity for fresh beginnings.
Amazon Hardcover $8.65 / Kindle $9.99
"Fly Away" by Lynn Austin
"Fly Away" features one character forced into retirement and another grappling with the return of his cancer. This poignant and deeply emotional story deserves a spot on any list of inspirational books for retirees, as it highlights how one person’s choices can profoundly influence another’s outlook on life. Austin’s rich narrative emphasizes the value of hope, connection and the power to find new purpose, even in life’s most challenging moments.
Amazon Paperback $20.37 / Kindle $5.99
Choosing the best retirement reads for you
Choosing how to enjoy your books is just as important as deciding what to read. Some cherish the feel of a physical book, while others appreciate the convenience of downloading digital versions to an e-reader.
Audiobooks are another excellent option, offering the freedom to listen while relaxing or multitasking. With so many ways to experience your reading list, you can easily find the format that suits you best.
Retirement is the perfect time to explore new books or rediscover old favorites. These recommendations are just a starting point—let your interests guide you to stories and genres that inspire, entertain, and enrich this next chapter of your life.
