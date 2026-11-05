Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
One practical use for the 10-5-3 Rule is to estimate a portfolio's average annual return based on its asset allocation.
Christopher Walsh, regional marketing director and financial advisor at Capital Choice Financial Group, says you can do this by multiplying the percentage of your portfolio invested in each asset class by its corresponding expected return.
For example, say you have $100,000 invested as follows:
60% in stocks: $60,000 earning a hypothetical 10% would generate $6,000.
30% in bonds: $30,000 earning 5% would generate $1,500.
10% in cash: $10,000 earning 3% would generate $300.
If you add those amounts, you'll get a hypothetical average annual gain of $7,800, or a 7.8% annual rate of return.
Walsh likes to pair the 10-5-3 Rule with the Rule of 72, which estimates how long it takes an investment to double. To use the Rule of 72, simply divide 72 by your average annual return.
At 7.8%, your portfolio would roughly double every nine years, assuming consistent returns and no contributions or withdrawals.
You may have read that past returns do not guarantee future results. This disclaimer is included in investment disclosures for a reason, apart from federal regulations.
Indeed, it's a foundational market rule: What stocks did over the last decade may not match what they do in the next decade.
For instance, Vanguard's July 2026 capital markets forecast projects that U.S. stocks will return anywhere from 4.2% to 6.2% in the coming decade. That's a lot lower than the 10% assumption used in the 10-5-3 Rule. Vanguard also projects U.S. bonds to return 4.3% to 5.3%, U.S. cash 3% to 4%.
Walsh prefers to plan using a 7% to 9% average annual return assumption, depending on time horizon and risk tolerance.
He believes the 10-5-3 Rule is more useful for younger investors because historical averages are generally taken over a 30-year or longer time period. So "you really need a good long runway to improve your probability" of reaching these averages.
McCracken takes a more cautious view, particularly when planning for retirement.
"When I'm working with someone getting ready to retire, I'm much more interested in what happens when the market doesn't cooperate," he says. "A retirement plan needs to work in good markets, bad markets and everything in between."
He prefers to use more conservative assumptions and stress-test what happens in uncooperative markets.
What are the limitations of the 10-5-3 Rule?
The biggest limitation of the 10-5-3 Rule is that it makes the market sound more predictable than it actually is. "If only it were that simple," McCracken says.
Some years, you may earn more than the rule predicts, while other years may return less. McCracken points to 2022, when investors "with a traditional stock-and-bond portfolio learned a painful lesson."
Rising interest rates caused both stocks and bonds to tumble, resulting in the fourth-worst year for the S&P 500 since its 1957 inception, with a loss of 18%, and a 13% decline for the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index.
The rule also overlooks investment fees and taxes, as well as contributions or withdrawals, all of which can impact your overall return.
Another important consideration is your level of diversification. Walsh cautions that investors holding only a handful of stocks may see returns that differ substantially from historical market averages.
He recommends diversifying across companies and sectors, with exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering one relatively inexpensive way to do so. Still, even a diversified portfolio won't eliminate market losses.
If you're retired, you should be especially careful about using the rule. A market decline early in retirement can significantly alter how long your savings last. This is known as sequence of returns risk.
As McCracken puts it, "You don't get to spend your average rate of return, you can only spend the actual returns you receive."
Should you use the 10-5-3 Rule?
The 10-5-3 Rule can have a place in your toolkit. But it's not a substitute for true financial planning.
Ultimately, your investment time horizon, risk tolerance and financial goals should determine how you structure your portfolio, especially when you're investing for major goals like retirement.
McCracken suggests asking yourself a different question: "What rate of return do you actually need to earn to make your retirement plan work?"
If you can reach your goals with a 5% rate of return, for example, there's little reason to take unnecessary risk to chase 10%.
The goal should be to reach your goal taking on only as much risk as you need and can stomach.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Coryanne Hicks is an investing and personal finance journalist specializing in women and millennial investors. Previously, she was a fully licensed financial professional at Fidelity Investments where she helped clients make more informed financial decisions every day. She has ghostwritten financial guidebooks for industry professionals and even a personal memoir. She is passionate about improving financial literacy and believes a little education can go a long way. You can connect with her on Twitter, Instagram or her website, CoryanneHicks.com.