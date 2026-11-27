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How to Save Money on Financial Advice by Paying Only for Planning
If you need help with only some financial decisions rather than ongoing portfolio management, unbundling your financial advice can save you thousands of dollars by ensuring you pay for only the guidance you actually need.
A 1% advisory fee on a $2 million portfolio is $20,000 a year. If the help you really need is a retirement plan or an answer to one specific financial question, it's worth asking whether you could buy that advice separately and spend less.
The answer will depend on the services you use, the price of a planner and how much investment work you can handle yourself.
The funny Liberty Mutual commercials with Doug in his yellow shirt and his feathered co-worker, LiMu Emu, offer a memorable rule: "Only pay for what you need."
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Apply that idea to financial advice. If you want to know whether you can afford to retire, buy a home or change jobs, you might be able to hire a qualified financial planner for that work without paying someone to manage your investment accounts year after year.
"Know what you're getting and what you're paying," Steven Fox, CFP®, EA told me when I interviewed him for my second book, tentatively titled FeeSmart for the Individual Investor: How Savvy Investors Avoid Overpaying for Financial Advice.
In the book, I'm developing strategies to help individual investors calculate what they currently pay for financial advice and find opportunities to significantly reduce advisory fees when the services they need can be obtained for less.
Fox, a CFP® professional and enrolled agent, founded AdviceOnly, a firm that supports planners who provide financial planning without managing client investments or selling financial products. His advice is a useful starting point for anyone reviewing an existing financial advisory relationship or shopping for one.
The first savings step is defining the work
Fox suggests treating a financial planner like any other professional you hire. Begin with the problem.
A person deciding whether to take a lower-paying job might need a projection of how the change would affect retirement savings. Someone buying a first home might need help choosing a price range and mortgage.
Neither question necessarily requires an ongoing contract to manage an investment portfolio.
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"You start by just defining the scope of what do we do and don't want help with," Fox said. Then ask qualified financial planners whether they handle that kind of problem and what they charge. A description of your question, the analysis you want and the tasks you can do yourself lets you compare proposals for similar work.
Fox sees a cost mismatch when a short-term financial planning question is sold as a continuing investment relationship. "There's no reason why somebody should have to pay for investment management services to get answers to those types of questions," he said.
Bundling the services can mean paying for work you did not seek and continuing to pay after the original question has been answered.
Advice-only is a subset of the fee-only financial advisor population and describes a financial advice service model in which the financial planner provides advice without managing your investment accounts or selling financial products.
Fee-only describes a financial advisor compensation method and is not the same thing as the advice-only service model. A fee-only financial advisor might still charge a fee based on an annual percentage of assets under management. To clarify these differences, ask about both the financial advisory service and the fee.
Pay only for the time you need
A narrow question might fit an hourly consultation fee. A project fee could cover a more comprehensive financial plan that coordinates retirement income, taxes, cash flow, insurance and investments.
Ongoing financial planning without investment management can also be useful when your situation is changing repeatedly and you want a professional to revisit the plan with you over time.
Fox describes "an hour or two" at one end of the spectrum and a continuing relationship at the other. In the middle is a comprehensive project with a defined end.
He cited student loan repayment as an example of a focused question that a client might be able to address in a couple of hours, then implement independently. A household dealing with job changes, children, an inheritance and aging parents could benefit from an ongoing financial planning relationship.
Ask a financial advisor for a written scope:
What analysis will the financial planner perform?
What recommendations will you receive?
How many meetings and follow-up questions are included?
What would a follow-up session cost?
Don't assume the shortest engagement is always the least expensive, as incomplete financial advice on a complicated retirement or tax decision can be costly, too.
Find out what your current fee costs in dollars
If an advisor charges 1% of a $2 million portfolio, the annual fee is $20,000. On $1 million, it's $10,000. A $20,000 annual charge over five years would total $100,000 if the portfolio value and fee remained constant, before considering investment returns or other costs. That's an illustration of the fee, not an estimate of what every investor could save by changing advisors.
"If you tell somebody you're paying 1% of your investment account per year, that doesn't sound like a very large amount," Fox said.
At $2 million, though, the dollar amount can change how a client evaluates the arrangement. Some investors don't know how much they pay as advisory fees deducted from investment accounts might be less noticeable than bills paid directly.
Ask your current advisor for the total dollars paid in the past year and a description of the services delivered.
How many meetings addressed planning?
What investment decisions were made or monitored?
What tax coordination occurred?
What support can you expect next year?
Fox is clear that 1% can be worthwhile when a financial advisor provides valuable financial planning and investment work.
His concern is that many clients might not know or understand what they pay in fees or receive in services.
When evaluating financial advisor choices, compare the full cost of each option. Include financial planning fees, investment management fees, mutual fund expense ratios, trading costs if applicable and any financial product compensation paid to the financial advisor and/or financial advisory firm.
A separate financial planner plus an investment manager could cost more than an integrated relationship. If you like and trust your current financial advisor, you can also ask whether the firm offers planning alone, a different service tier or another price for the services you use.
Keep the savings by assigning the investment work
Advice-only financial planning can include investment planning recommendations.
"We can give clients financial advice in whatever topic area they need, and we don't have to be the ones actually managing the investments to do that," Fox said. The advice-only financial planner can recommend changes while the client retains control of the account.
Fox described three ways advice-only clients can carry out that investment planning advice:
Make transactions in their own accounts with instructions from the financial planner
Use an automated investment management service
Retain a separate investment manager for investors with more complicated investment management needs
In the first case, he said, a financial planner might walk a client through account steps by using online screen share, while the client executes the transactions.
Each route has a different cost and workload. Ask the financial advisor for an explanation about who places trades, rebalances investments, checks whether the portfolio diversification strategy remains appropriate and updates it when your circumstances change.
If you're unable or unwilling to handle those duties, paying someone to manage investments may be the better choice.
The point is for you to make your decision to buy that investment management service deliberately.
Understand the firm behind the idea
Fox previously founded Next Gen Financial Planning, where clients often sought help with student loans, first homes and other decisions that didn't depend on having a large portfolio. He sold the firm to its employees.
With AdviceOnly, he now helps financial planners with compliance, technology, billing and other operations so they can concentrate their attention on financial planning.
Fox said his AdviceOnly firm charges participating planners a flat fee rather than a percentage of their client revenue. His stated aim is to "help financial planners give advice, not sales pitches."
You need not hire an advice-only planner to follow the cost-saving idea. Ask any potential financial advisor candidate whether financial planning is available on its own, what their services will include and how the financial planner is compensated. Compare education, credentials and experience as carefully as the price.
As Fox put it, when searching for an advice-only financial planner, a credential such as CFP® certification is "a great indicator, but not conclusive proof." Seek out fee-only financial planners who can provide financial planning services and who have relevant experience serving clients similar to your particular situation.
Five questions that help you avoid paying too much
Give each prospective financial planner the same description of your situation, then ask:
What education, credentials and experience do you have with the decisions I face, and can you describe similar work you've done?
Can I buy financial planning without paying you to manage my investments or buying a financial product?
What analysis, written recommendations, help with implementation and follow-up will your fee include?
What will I pay in dollars, what could increase the cost in the future, and do you receive any compensation from the sale of financial products or referrals to other financial service providers?
Who will implement and monitor any investment planning recommendations, and what would additional investment management help cost?
A focused financial planning assignment might cost less than an ongoing advisory relationship, especially if you can carry out the investment planning recommendations yourself.
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If you currently pay for both financial planning services and investment management services, calculate your current annual cost, request a price for the planning work you need and compare the full scope of both options.
If your current financial advisor relationship earns its fee, keep it. If a smaller financial planning engagement meets your needs for less, that is money you can keep.
As Doug and LiMu Emu would say: Only pay for what you need.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Founder, AdvisorSmart; Investor Advocate and Author
David Bromelkamp is an investor advocate, author and founder of AdvisorSmart®, established in 2018 to help individual investors make smarter decisions about finding, evaluating and compensating financial advisors. Sometimes referred to as the "Jerry Maguire of Financial Advice," he is passionate about helping consumers obtain objective, comprehensive, fee-only advice. He is the author of AdvisorSmart for the Individual Investor: Your Guide to Selecting a Financial Advisor to Get Better Financial Advice (2025) and is writing his second book, FeeSmart for the Individual Investor: How Savvy Investors Avoid Overpaying for Financial Advice. He is also the author of the Mister Fiduciary blog, which explores what it means for financial professionals to uphold high fiduciary standards.