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In the very first issue of Kiplinger Magazine, published in January 1947, the editors forecast rocky times economically but said they wouldn't last long. "People need and want millions of homes, automobiles, refrigerators, electrical appliances, tables and beds and chairs, and dozens of new and better services."
Well, that just about nailed the next 80 years. The story of the post-WWII American economy has been rising standards of living for the consumer, handsome profits for corporate America and growing fortunes for the people who have bankrolled much of the progress by investing in the stock market.
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Certainly, the climb hasn't been consistently upward. We've had a dozen bear markets (drops of 20% or more), including meltdowns in 1987 and 2001 and the housing-driven debacle of 2007–09 that ushered in a financial crisis that led to the Great Recession. We've also had some fabulous bull runs, including at least three tech-fueled booms. We watched the Nifty Fifty and the Magnificent Seven soar, saw the cost of trading plummet, and witnessed the rise of do-it-yourself investors who have taken the reins of their own financial security.
You might think we're about to take a tour through the graveyard, but a surprising number of these winners are still alive and kicking today. Note that not all the decades' best performers traded for the whole 10 years; we excluded companies that traded for less than half the period.
1947–1956
The decade was marked by the beginning of postwar economic expansion. The market rose 440% over this decade, as measured by the S&P 90, a predecessor to the S&P 500. But it was a slow start, as total returns were roughly 5% in 1947 and in 1948. The big year: 1954, which saw the market rise 53%.
Top performer Boeing (BA) transformed from a leading seller of World War II warplanes to a king of the skies. To boost a lagging commercial aviation business, Boeing made a big bet on the 707, a jet-powered airliner powerful enough to cross the Atlantic Ocean. Investors saw the potential, and the revolutionary plane went into service in 1958.
Steelmaker Lukens was founded in 1793, and in 1825 it became the first major U.S. industrial company run by a woman. The company, which provided the steel beams for the World Trade Center, sold itself to Bethlehem Steel in 1998. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs owns the Lukens facility in Pennsylvania, considered the oldest continuously operating steel plant in America.
Outboard Marine owned the Evinrude and Johnson lines of boat motors, then expanded into lawn mowers and chainsaws. The company stumbled in the 1970s with gas shortages, Japanese competition and the decline of recreational boating. Outboard Marine liquidated in 2001.
It's worth noting that three defense contractors that still trade today — General Dynamics (GD), Curtiss-Wright (CW) and RTX (RTX) — all were top-10 stocks for this period.
1957–1966
Tax cuts and the beginning of Vietnam War–era government spending kept the economy humming. Wall Street entered its "go-go" years, with the rise of high-risk, aggressive-growth stocks and the "gunslinger" fund managers who chased them. The S&P 500, introduced in 1957, rose 141% over this decade.
The companies that brought flight to the masses, following Boeing's lead, led the second decade. NWA, the parent of Northwest Airlines, transitioned from propeller planes to jets and announced service to Hong Kong.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) introduced three new models of jets and launched a computer-based reservation system. By 2008, the two airlines had become one, with Delta the acquirer.
Zenith Electronics, along with fifth- and sixth-place stocks Magnavox and Polaroid, was emblematic of the electronic consumer-goods companies that populated the go-go years. In the middle of this decade, Zenith and RCA each made about 20% of the TVs in America. By 1999, Zenith had stopped making TVs, and today it's a unit of South Korea's LG Electronics.
1967–1976
The bill came due in a big way. Runaway inflation, price controls and the abandonment of the gold standard preceded an oil-price shock and a sharp recession. Stocks were up 91% for the decade despite losing 48% in the 1973–74 bear market. The so-called Nifty Fifty group of elite blue chips fared worse, with some down 80% to 90% from their peaks.
If you remember Zenith, you also remember when Radio Shack ruled the malls. When Charles Tandy bought the company in 1963, it had nine locations; by the time of his death in 1978, it had peppered the country with nearly 7,000 small stores filled with cheap products and run by knowledgeable staff.
McDonald's (MCD) consequential decade started with Ray Kroc becoming CEO and the company expanding outside the U.S. In these 10 years, McDonald's introduced the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder and the Egg McMuffin. By the end of 1976, the chain had 4,178 restaurants. McDonald's survived the Nifty Fifty meltdown and is the sole survivor of this decade's top 10.
The business of catering to people who sew their own clothes was growing, and retailers such as House of Fabrics were moving their stores to the suburbs. But cheap apparel made home sewing unnecessary, and the company began to falter in the 1990s. In 1998, House of Fabrics sold itself to Jo-Ann Fabrics, which dissolved in 2025.
1977–1986
The first half of the decade saw the end of stagflation and a recession. The second half featured the Reagan recovery. Stocks rose 259%, with gains topping 31% in 1980 and 1985.
New York's Presidential Life became one of the most profitable insurance companies in America by buying junk bonds sold by investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert. Drexel later collapsed in a massive insider-trading scandal, but Presidential Life survived and sold itself in 2012 to another insurance company.
An appliance retailer experimenting with a large-format store model it called the Loading Dock renamed the concept Circuit City in 1978. A combination of acquisitions and newly built stores propelled the company to $1 billion in sales in 1987. But Circuit City underestimated competitor Best Buy and closed for good in 2009.
Drugmaker Mylan ranked third for the decade, booming after a 1984 law set the ground rules for generic-drug manufacturing and patent expiration.
1987–1996
The decade kicked off with the 1987 market crash and continued with a recession, but it's almost impossible to tell from the annual returns. 1990 was the only down year, at 3%. Market gains topped 30% in 1989, 1991 and 1995. For the decade, the S&P 500 gained 313%.
When Kiplinger Magazine started, cash and checks were the engines of commerce. By the 1980s, the computer age created electronic payments. Concord EFS found a niche offering low-cost, high-quality payment processing to small retailers. Concord sold itself to First Data in 2004. First Data was sold in 2019 to Fiserv.
At the beginning of this decade, American Power Conversion had pivoted from solar energy to computer power-supply backups — immaculate timing, as the personal computer boomed. The company developed an impressive lead on competitors, and revenue went from $7 million to $700 million over these 10 years. The company operates today as a division of Schneider Electric.
Cisco Systems (CSCO) built on its 9,000% return in this decade by rising elevenfold in the three years that followed, before crashing in the early 2000s.
1997–2006
Volatility. The dot-com bubble inflated and popped, and the recovery was stunted by the September 11 terrorist attacks and corporate fraud. The first three years featured gains of at least 20%, followed by the first period of three consecutive calendar-year losses since WWII. Still, by the end of the decade, the S&P 500 was up 123%.
Monster Beverage (MNST) was then known as Hansen Natural, a seller of juices. In 2002, the company launched its now-eponymous energy drink. Monster became the biggest player in the $100 billion global market for energy drinks, and one of the top stocks in modern history, returning some 854,000% from the start of 1997 through late 2026.
December 31, 1999, marked the last day before computers would crash, or so we feared, because they couldn't handle years that began with 20. Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) was a top choice to fix the Y2K bug, but it wasn't a one-trick pony: Sales increased 1,500% in the remainder of the decade, despite the dot-com crash.
Chico's FAS is the only company in our story named after a bilingual parrot owned by a friend of the founders. The company started out by selling Mexican goods in a store called Folk Art Specialties before becoming a retail star by offering casual clothes to older women.
2007–2016
Investors started the decade fearing a housing bubble. By 2008, that bubble burst, triggering a financial crisis and delivering a loss of nearly 37% for the S&P 500 — the worst single-year decline since WWII. But eight years of gains followed, and the S&P 500 rose 95% for the decade.
The top two stocks of the decade found fortune in the drug trade. Questcor Pharmaceuticals' rise was controversial: The company owned one drug, Acthar, which sold for $40 per vial before Questcor bought it. The company raised the price to $700, then $2,000, then more than $20,000 per vial when it rebranded the medicine as a "specialty drug." The stock went from pennies to nearly $100 per share when the company sold itself to Mallinckrodt in 2014.
Pharmacyclics failed with a brain-cancer drug and saw its shares fall below $1 before the company developed Imbruvica, which treats leukemia. AbbVie bought the company for $261 per share 18 months after the drug's approval.
For the entire decade, Booking Holdings (BKNG) was known as Priceline, but the engine of its growth was Booking.com, a European-focused hotel-reservation site that Priceline bought in 2005.
A global pandemic, inflation levels not seen in four decades and a reversal of long-standing U.S. trade policy have marked this decade. But the bigger story for stocks is the development and spread of artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 has already booked seven calendar years of double-digit gains, more than in any of these decades, and 2026 could be an eighth.
The top stocks of this decade all owe their returns to AI and the new data economy. Chip seller Nvidia (NVDA) needs little introduction, as it sits at the center of all things AI.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also sells semiconductors, but it tends to price its products lower than Nvidia and sell to different markets, such as computer manufacturers.
Micron Technology (MU) is more complementary to than competitive with the first two, as its high-bandwidth memory sits alongside Nvidia and AMD processors in data centers.
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Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
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Senior Associate Editor, Kiplinger Personal Finance
David Milstead joined Kiplinger Personal Finance as senior associate editor in May 2025 after 15 years writing for Canada's Globe and Mail. He's been a business journalist since 1994 and previously worked at the Rocky Mountain News in Denver, the Wall Street Journal, and at publications in Ohio and his native South Carolina. He's a graduate of Oberlin College.