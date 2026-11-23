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When Kiplinger Personal Finance debuted in 1947, a gallon of gas cost less than a quarter, credit cards weren't widely available and the internet was decades away.
Over the past 80 years, we've witnessed remarkable advances in technology, historic economic shifts, cultural milestones and events that changed the way we live, work and manage our money.
In celebration of our 80th anniversary, we're looking back at some of the most memorable moments across generations. Which one stands out to you? Cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of this article and let us know which milestone you remember most.
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For the Silent Generation, the years following World War II brought economic growth and a changing way of life. Families moved to the suburbs, homeownership expanded and televisions became a fixture in living rooms across the country.
The introduction of the first modern credit card in 1950 changed how Americans paid for purchases, while the polio vaccine, introduced in 1955, marked a major public health breakthrough. These milestones helped shape a new era of prosperity, convenience and opportunity.
Baby boomers (1946–1964)
Baby boomers grew up during a period of social change and historic achievements. The civil rights movement brought sweeping changes to laws and attitudes around racial equality, while the 1969 moon landing captured the world's attention. At the same time, the Woodstock music festival became a symbol of a generation embracing music, freedom and cultural change.
The 1970s oil crisis brought a different kind of challenge, with soaring gas prices, fuel shortages and long lines at gas stations. Rising inflation and economic uncertainty changed how Americans thought about spending, saving and their financial futures.
Generation X (1965–1980)
Generation X witnessed a technological revolution that transformed how people worked, communicated and entertained themselves. Personal computers became more common in homes and offices, while MTV's 1981 launch changed how people experienced music, news and pop culture.
The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 marked a historic turning point, while the emergence of the internet in the 1990s opened the door to online shopping, banking and new ways to manage money.
Millennials (1981–1996)
Millennials came of age during a period of rapid technological change and economic uncertainty. The turn of the millennium brought excitement and concerns about Y2K, while the September 11 attacks in 2001 forever changed how Americans traveled and reshaped the nation's approach to security.
The introduction of the iPhone in 2007 transformed how people communicated, shopped and managed their finances. Just a year later, the Great Recession brought widespread job losses, falling home values and financial challenges that shaped this generation's approach to saving and spending.
Generation Z (1997–2012)
Generation Z grew up in a world where smartphones, social media and instant access to information were part of everyday life. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube changed how people connected, shopped and consumed news.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education, employment and the global economy, while the emergence of generative artificial intelligence introduced new possibilities and concerns about the future of work. These events continue to shape how younger generations approach their careers, finances and daily lives.
Vote here
History looks different depending on when you were born and what you've experienced. From the introduction of credit cards to the Great Recession, some events changed how Americans earned, spent and saved their money.
As we celebrate 80 years of Kiplinger Personal Finance, we'd love to hear from you.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Carla Ayers is the eCommerce and Personal Finance Editor at Kiplinger, where she covers consumer spending, savings strategies and real estate trends. Since joining in 2024, she has focused on delivering practical, service-driven advice to help readers make smarter financial decisions.
Her background spans commercial and residential real estate, bringing firsthand insight to her work. She has written for Rocket Mortgage, Inman, the National Association of Realtors and other industry publications.
Carla is passionate about making complex topics clear and actionable, meeting readers where they are with timely guidance. Get personal finance insights delivered straight to your inbox with Kiplinger’s free newsletter, A Step Ahead.