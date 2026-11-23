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Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine is celebrating its 80th birthday. In honor of that, we're sharing articles from the 80th-anniversary print edition, including this look at who else is celebrating this milestone.
To celebrate our magazine's 80th anniversary, we've rounded up notable people who were born in 1947, as well as brands, inventions and technology that came about that year.
Take a look along with us.
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Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: The basketball Hall of Famer and six-time MVP retired from the sport in 1989 and went on to lead an equally impressive career as an actor, writer and activist.
Camilla, queen of the United Kingdom: Her charity work related to osteoporosis and sexual abuse has earned her multiple honors and awards.
Françoise Barré-Sinoussi: The French virologist codiscovered HIV as the cause of AIDS, paving the way for the development of the antiretroviral drugs used to treat the disease today.
Hillary Clinton: The former U.S. presidential candidate, secretary of state, senator and first lady began her barrier-breaking career as a lawyer.
Glenn Close: The actress and singer got her start on Broadway before becoming a Hollywood star.
Jane Curtin: A pioneering comedian, she was a member of the original Saturday Night Live cast in the 1970s.
Ted Danson: Rising to fame for his role as bartender Sam Malone on Cheers, Danson has had a TV and film career spanning five decades.
Geoffrey Hinton: The computer scientist and Nobel Prize winner's work on artificial neural networks earned him the title "Godfather of AI."
Elton John: His many chart-topping hits landed him a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and thanks to his contributions to music and charity, the late Queen Elizabeth II granted him knighthood.
Michio Kaku: A theoretical physicist, he wrote best-selling books that make his notoriously dense field of study feel engaging and accessible.
Stephen King: The prolific horror author's mind spawned many of the creatures that still haunt our nightmares today.
David Letterman: The talk show host and comedian has been nominated for an Emmy Award 52 times and won more than a few.
Carlos Santana: The renowned Mexican-American guitarist and songwriter blends jazz, rock, blues and Latin rhythms into his signature sound.
Arnold Schwarzenegger: No one else could pull off being both the Terminator and the governor of California.
Brands, inventions and tech
Atlantic Records: The record label has signed some of the biggest names in music, from Ray Charles to Led Zeppelin.
Bazooka Gum: A piece of the bubble gum that came with a comic strip in the wrapper sold for just a penny when it debuted.
Defibrillation: The first successful use of a defibrillator to restart a human heart was in 1947.
Disposable diapers: Scottish housewife Valerie Hunter Gordon got creative with an old parachute and cellulose padding to create a disposable diaper in 1947. Now, disposable has displaced cloth as the standard diaper preference among parents.
Elmer's Glue: At a time when most glues were made from fish by-products, Elmer's dairy-derived formula was the first without a fishy smell. It was also easier to wash off children's hands and desks.
Ferrari: Italian racecar driver Enzo Ferrari's dream of making his own cars was interrupted by World War II and a non-compete agreement with Alfa Romeo. The first car bearing his now-iconic name wouldn't be released until 1947.
The Ford F-Series trucks: They're among the best-selling trucks in the U.S. since the first model rolled out of the factory.
The House of Dior: The floral-print and silk collection that debuted with Christian Dior's first storefront was a refreshingly playful departure from the austere styles of the World War II era.
LG: One of the most respected names in consumer electronics today, LG was originally launched as a Korean makeup and hygiene-products company.
The microwave oven: A standard feature in kitchens across the U.S. today, the microwave's game-changing technology made it possible to quickly reheat food without burning it.
The Polaroid camera: Inventor Edwin H. Land got the idea while on a family vacation when his toddler asked to see a photo immediately after he'd taken it.
Reynolds Wrap: The aluminum food-storage staple quickly displaced its predecessor, tinfoil, a less malleable product that was known to impart a tinny taste on foods.
Sno Balls: Today, these small cakes, covered in coconut flakes and marshmallow frosting, are pink. But when they were introduced in 1947, they were white, bearing a closer resemblance to their namesake.
The transistor: Without this semiconductor device, used to amplify or control electrical signals, the room-sized computers of the mid-20th century couldn't have been compacted into a gadget small enough to fit on your desk (let alone in your pocket).
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
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Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.