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Stocks gapped down sharply at Wednesday's open as markets processed new tariffs from the Trump administration and hotter-than-expected inflation data. At the same time, investors, traders and speculators continue to reprice the AI revolution, reflected in another sell-off for Nvidia (NVDA), as well as a reversal for Anthropic (ANT).
By the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average had rallied for a 0.3% gain to 50,182. But the broad-based S&P 500 was still down 0.3% at 7,182, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had given back 0.6% to 23,585.
Indeed, all three indexes finished well above their intraday lows heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving break, with Papa Dow and the Nasdaq coming back from 1,000-point-plus pre-lunch declines.
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The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), already well outside its "normal" range between 12 and 20, shot up to 34.95 early on Wednesday before settling at 28.64. The so-called fear index spiked to 40.03 last Friday. Then it got down to 15.39 on Monday.
Volatility has ramped up as those indexes have entered correction territory, with recent concern about artificial intelligence and the outlook for tech stocks exacerbated by worries about inflation and tariffs, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute Global Equity Strategist Doug Beath.
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"Nvidia's reinstatement of its chief executive officer removed a major leadership overhang, but failed to calm broader concerns around investigations, circular financing, export controls, and AI spending durability," Beath writes.
Nvidia, down 9.1% at its intraday low, was the worst Dow Jones stock on Wednesday, finishing with a loss of 3.9%. The semiconductor stock has lost $2 trillion in market cap since hitting an all-time high on October 6.
The strategist also notes that the share price of Anthropic had fallen below the frontier AI developer's $83 initial public offering (IPO) price. "Investors were weighing the fact that funding has required selling from other holdings in major indexes," Beath says, "along with renewed fears of the AI trade."
But ANT also rallied on Wednesday, rising from as much as 9.8% in the red to finish 1.1% in the green. Anthropic is now down just 0.04% since it began trading last Thursday.
"We view AI as a durable, multiyear investment cycle supported by strong computing and infrastructure demand into 2027," the strategist explains, "yet it is becoming more selective as financing, supply, and export-control concerns heighten scrutiny of returns."
Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Lam Research (LRCX) and Micron (MU), as well as memory stock Sandisk (SNDK) and specialist power provider Bloom Energy (BE) staged similar intraday recoveries.
A PC stock shall lead them
HP (HPQ) was the best-performing S&P 500 stock on Wednesday after management reported earnings of 83 cents per share on revenue of $16 billion, exceeding a Wall Street forecast of 75 cents on $15.4 billion.
The PC maker defied the volatility plaguing AI stocks, at least for today, with HPQ rising 11.4%.
Dell Technologies (DELL), once famous for its personal computers, has reinvented itself as an enterprise AI infrastructure and platform.
DELL also exceeded expectations with its fiscal 2027 third-quarter results and raised full-year guidance, but the stock closed with a gain of 0.6% after being down as much as 10.3%.
AI and inflation and tariffs! Oh, my!
As Beath notes, the U.S. has announced plans to raise tariffs on China, the European Union (EU), and 14 other nations. According to the Trump administration, their industrial subsidies create excess capacity that floods markets and hurts American producers.
Meanwhile, the headline Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) was up 0.3% month over month and 3.8% year over year in October. Core PCE, which excludes energy and food prices, rose 0.3% sequentially and 3.3% annually, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported.
"Inflation remains stubbornly high," Beath observes, with October PCE data "likely keeping policymakers on track for an interest-rate hike next month."
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David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.