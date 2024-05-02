Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle Ahead of Apple Earnings, Jobs Report

The Nasdaq outperformed in a strong day for stocks thanks to Qualcomm's post-earnings pop.

blue stock market chart with teal bars going up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Karee Venema
Karee Venema
published

Stocks were choppy to start Thursday, but gained speed in afternoon trading. While there was plenty for market participants to consider – including a fresh round of corporate earnings reports – most eyes were looking ahead to tonight's Apple (AAPL) earnings event and tomorrow's monthly jobs report.

After Wednesday's Fed-induced roller-coaster ride, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished Thursday up 0.9% at 38,225 and the S&P 500 gained 0.9% to 5,064. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, surging 1.5% to 15,840, thanks to Qualcomm's (QCOM) impressive earnings report.

