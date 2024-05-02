Peloton Stock Is Turbulent After CEO Split, Job Cuts

Peloton stock is on a roller-coaster ride after announcing a leadership change and restructuring plan. Here's what you need to know.

outside of Peloton studio in New York City
(Image credit: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By Joey Solitro
published

Peloton Interactive (PTON) stock is volatile Thursday as market participants take in the exercise equipment maker's fiscal third-quarter earnings report. The company also announced a change in the C-suite and a restructuring plan that will eliminate 15% of its workforce.

Starting with earnings. In the three months ended March 31, Peloton's revenue decreased 4.2% year-over-year to $717.7 million while its per-share loss narrowed to 45 cents from 79 cents.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8