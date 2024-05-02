Qualcomm Stock Rises After Earnings Beat, Dividend News

Qualcomm stock is higher after beating earnings expectations and raising its dividend. Here's what you need to know.

Qualcomm logo in white lights at Mobile World Congress 2024
(Image credit: Ramon Costa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By Joey Solitro
published

Qualcomm (QCOM) stock is up more than 10% in Thursday's session after the technology giant beat top- and bottom-line expectations for its fiscal second quarter and reiterated its dividend increase.

In the three months ended March 31, Qualcomm's revenue increased 1.3% from the year-ago period to $9.4 billion. Its earnings per share (EPS) were up 13.5% to $2.44.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8