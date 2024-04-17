Super Micro Computer: Why This Hot Stock Could Hit $1,500

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is one of the market's best-performing stocks in 2024, surging more than 240% year-to-date through the April 17 close. But one analyst thinks it could reach $1,500 per share, the highest price target on Wall Street and representing an increase of more than 50% from today's levels.

Earlier this week, Loop Capital upped its price target on Super Micro Computer to $1,500 from $600, citing increased confidence in the company's position in the AI (artificial intelligence) server market. The investment banking and brokerage firm also said it believes the recent addition to the S&P 500 could maintain a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20 to 30 times, according to MarketWatch .

"Our work suggests business remains healthy, and we're anticipating robust March quarter results and a strong June quarter guide," Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah wrote in the research note, as reported by MarketWatch.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

While SMCI has yet to confirm its March earnings report, the release will likely occur in early in May based on the company's previous quarterly events.

Baruah thinks Super Micro's revenue could be in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.5 billion for the quarter, exceeding the company's guidance of $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion and Wall Street's current estimate of $4 billion.

Analysts overwhelming bullish on Super Micro Computer

Loop Capital's positive note on the AI stock echoes the opinions of Argus Research and BofA Securities. Both have the stock rated as a Buy with price targets of $1,350 and $1,280, respectively.

"Although SMCI has had huge gains in the past year, the company is primed for multiple years of strong top-line growth, margin expansion and EPS [earnings per share] acceleration," Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher wrote in a March 6 note.

Super Micro is "well positioned to benefit from a growing AI market" and it is "putting in capacity to support strong demand and revenue growth," BofA Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya said in a March 13 research note.

Of the 17 analysts covering the tech stock tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, seven say it's a Strong Buy, four have it at Buy, five rate it a Hold and one says Strong Sell. This works out to a consensus Buy recommendation and with high conviction to boot.

Super Micro last released earnings results on January 29 . The company said its fiscal second-quarter revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $3.7 billion and its earnings per share increased 71.5% to $5.59 compared to the year-ago period.