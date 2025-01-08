Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed After FOMC Minutes
The minutes from the December Fed meeting signaled central bankers' uncertainty over potential Trump administration policies.
Stocks were notably lower for most of Wednesday's session as the 10-year Treasury yield spiked to levels not seen since last April, though the main benchmarks closed well off their intraday lows.
Specifically, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 4.73% in overnight trading before settling the regular session slightly lower at 4.683%. The yield has climbed more than 100 basis points since its September low near 3.60%. (A basis point = 0.01%.)
As for the main indexes, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.06% to 19,478, while the S&P 500 added 0.2% to 5,918, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 42,635.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
AMD stock gets double-downgraded to Sell
In single-stock news, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell 4.3% after financial services firm HSBC double-downgraded the chipmaker to Reduce (the equivalent of Sell) from Buy.
HSBC analyst Frank Lee is concerned about AMD's ability to penetrate the AI GPU market and compete with Nvidia (NVDA).
AMD stock was once a highflier, more than doubling in value back in 2022. However, shares have shed 12% in the past year and Lee expects more downside ahead.
Indeed, the analyst slashed his price target on the semiconductor stock to $110 from $200, which is roughly 10% below current levels.
Exxon Mobil drops on earnings warning
Elsewhere, Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock declined 1.7% after the energy giant warned investors that lower oil prices and pressure on refining margins will weigh on its fourth-quarter earnings results.
In an 8-K filing, XOM said that it expects upstream earnings to decline by $500 million to $900 million from the third quarter due to declining liquid prices. Lower margins are expected to reduce its energy products earnings by $300 million to $700 million and its chemical products earnings by $300 million to $500 million.
Drugmaker Moderna (MRNA) was also a notable decliner, sinking 9.2%. This follows the healthcare stock's nearly 12% gain on Tuesday, which was sparked by news of the first death in the U.S. connected to the H1N5 bird flu. Moderna is developing a bird flu vaccine that is currently in Phase 3 studies.
Fed meeting minutes signal "uncertainty"
On the economic front, data from ADP showed the U.S. added 122,000 private payrolls in December – fewer than the 146,000 jobs added in November and the 136,000 jobs economists were expecting. The report also showed that annual pay was up 4.6% from the prior year, the slowest pace of growth since July 2021.
"The labor market downshifted to a more modest pace of growth in the final month of 2024, with a slowdown in both hiring and pay gains," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.
Investors were also cued into the mid-afternoon release of the minutes from the December Fed meeting, where the central bank cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point but warned of fewer rate cuts in 2025.
According to the minutes, Fed officials "generally noted … that there were no signs of rapid deterioration in labor market conditions" and that "labor market conditions were unlikely to be a source of inflationary pressure in the near future."
However, the minutes also showed participants' difficulty in projections given "the elevated uncertainty regarding specifics about the scope and timing of potential changes to trade, immigration, fiscal, and regulatory policies and their potential effects on the economy."
"The minutes of the December Fed meeting were riddled with 'uncertainty,'" says Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial. "The word 'uncertain' or a derivation thereof was mentioned 12 times throughout the official record from the Federal Open Market Committee," as policymakers find it "increasingly difficult" to forecast "because of the uncertainty surrounding Trump policies still being developed."
Roach adds that the stock market could get choppy if there are any surprises in the December jobs report, due out Friday morning.
As a reminder, the stock market will be closed on Thursday, January 9, in observance of a national day of mourning and state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter. The bond market will close at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time.
Related content
- Kiplinger's Economic Calendar for This Week (January 6-10)
- Earnings Calendar and Analysis for This Week (January 6-10)
- When Is the Next Jobs Report?
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
- Joey SolitroContributor
-
-
H&R Block Must Revamp Practices and Pay $7 Million for Misleading Tax Filing Services
Tax Filing A tax prep industry giant was accused of deceiving customers and making downgrading difficult.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Moderna Stock Is Volatile Amid Bird Flu Developments
Moderna stock has been volatile this week as the first death in the U.S. connected to bird flu was reported. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Moderna Stock Is Volatile Amid Bird Flu Developments
Moderna stock has been volatile this week as the first death in the U.S. connected to bird flu was reported. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Exxon Mobil's Earnings Warning Shouldn't Worry Investors
Exxon Mobil said lower oil prices and refining margins will weigh on earnings, but Wall Street isn't overly concerned. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Double-Downgraded
HSBC lowered its rating on Advanced Micro Devices stock amid several concerns including the chipmaker's ability to compete with Nvidia. Here's what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Dragged Down by Strong Data
Investors weigh the prospect of no more rate cuts in the current cycle.
By David Dittman Published
-
Gold Investments Continue to Shine
Here are some of the best reasons why you should include at least a little gold in your portfolio.
By Kim Clark Published
-
Nvidia CES 2025 Updates: What Investors Need to Know
Nvidia stock is the worst Dow Jones stock Tuesday after the AI bellwether made several announcements at CES 2025. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Meta Adds Dana White to Its Board, Ends Fact-Checking: What to Know
Meta stock is lower Tuesday after the Facebook parent said it is adding UFC CEO Dana White to its board of directors and ending fact-checking on its platforms.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Why McDonald's Is Still a Buy After Rolling Back DEI Initiatives
McDonald's stock is moving higher Tuesday after the fast food giant said it is scrapping certain DEI goals. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published