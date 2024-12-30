Stock Market to Close for President Jimmy Carter's Funeral
A national day of mourning and a state funeral will be held for the former president on Thursday, January 9.
U.S. stock markets will close on Thursday, January 9, in observance of a national day of mourning and a state funeral to honor President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday, December 29, at the age of 100. The bond market will close early at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time that day.
The 39th president, Carter served from January 1977 to January 1981. As Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, notes on X, during his presidential term the S&P 500 gained 27.6%, an annualized return of 6.3%.
His term was defined by high inflation and low economic growth, a set of circumstances that inspired the term stagflation, as well as the Camp David Accords and the Iran hostage crisis.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The longest-living chief executive in U.S. history, Carter's post-presidency is widely held as a standard for behavior once one leaves the White House based on his international peace efforts and his work with Habitat for Humanity.
"The New York Stock Exchange mourns the passing of Jimmy Carter at the age of 100 on Sunday," wrote Patricia Medina, market strategy analyst at the New York Stock Exchange, in a note Monday. "He was the 39th U.S. President and his leadership and humanitarian efforts left a lasting impact on our nation and the world."
"President Carter was an exemplary leader, one who tirelessly continued his efforts to improve the human condition even after his tenure in public office was complete," said Tal Cohen, president of Nasdaq, in a statement. "His contributions will be felt by those around the world for years to come."
The NYSE and Nasdaq typically observe 10 stock market holidays each year, while regular trading hours fall between 9:30 am and 4:00 pm Eastern time on weekdays.
Markets usually close when a former president dies. They were most recently shuttered in December 2018 for the funeral of former President George H. W. Bush.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.
- Karee VenemaSenior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com
-
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 729 Points but Bounces Back
Investors can still hope for a Santa Claus rally over the next three trading days.
By David Dittman Published
-
Should You Invest With Friends? What to Know Before Joining an Investment Group
Investment groups have been around for years and give folks the chance to pool money together to buy stocks and funds, but are they a good idea?
By Jacob Schroeder Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 729 Points but Bounces Back
Investors can still hope for a Santa Claus rally over the next three trading days.
By David Dittman Published
-
Should You Invest With Friends? What to Know Before Joining an Investment Group
Investment groups have been around for years and give folks the chance to pool money together to buy stocks and funds, but are they a good idea?
By Jacob Schroeder Published
-
Stocks and Funds for the Infrastructure Building Boom
Investors should consider buying these stocks and funds to make the most of the U.S. industrial renaissance.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Tony Bennett's Daughters Share Thoughts on How to Prevent Inheritance Disputes
Other families, especially high-net-worth ones, can benefit from Johanna and Antonia Bennett's experience encountering estate disagreements.
By John M. Goralka Published
-
How to Grow Your IRA in Retirement Rather Than Spend It Down
You really can defer RMDs and lower taxes while at the same time increasing the long-term growth of your IRA. Here's how.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Why Retirement Goals, Like New Year's Resolutions, Often Fail
Check out these practical strategies for creating the habits that can help support your retirement goals and lead to a happy retirement.
By Richard P. Himmer, PhD Published
-
Four Ways to Prepare for a Retirement Full of Travel
Who wouldn't want to explore the world? But first think about what you hope to get out of your travels — and take a good look at your finances.
By Kenneth Connally, CFP®, CMT®, CIMA®, MBA Published
-
How to Hedge Against Tariffs
Donald Trump is expected to raise tariffs on imports in the coming months which could have a big impact on public companies. Here's how investors can prepare.
By James K. Glassman Published