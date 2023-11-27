Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower on Cyber Monday
The main indexes were choppy to start the week, though several e-commerce stocks jumped on encouraging online holiday shopping numbers.
It was a low-key start to the week for stocks. But while today's price action was muted, there is plenty of activity occurring later this week that could spark big moves for stocks.
The main indexes chopped between positive and negative territory throughout the session. At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.07% at 14,241, the S&P 500 was off 0.2% at 4,550, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% lower at 35,333.
Today's price action "suggests a market that is digesting four weeks of gains and focused on a week of important Fedspeak and a host of key economic data, particularly the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price (PCE) index, which could have an important impact on interest rates," says Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Fed's favorite inflation data will be released Thursday
The PCE index is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation and the October data will be released Thursday morning. Market participants are especially keen to see the results of this report, especially in the wake of the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), which showed inflation is easing.
That data has helped fuel a major rally in stocks this month as the "market appears to have embraced the idea that slowing economic data will hasten the arrival of market-friendly rate cuts, even though the Fed has continued to telegraph otherwise," says Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley.
Indeed, futures traders are pricing in a 42% chance of a quarter-point rate cut in May, according to CME Group. However, the Fed's most recent dot plot indicated that most members support higher-for-longer interest rates.
Wall Street will watch for more hints on interest rates when Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks Friday morning. "If he dishes out dovish comments, investors may finish the week by enthusiastically stocking up on equities and bonds," says José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. However, Powell runs the risk of disappointing investors if he keeps the door open for more rate hikes," Torres adds.
Shopify stock sizzles on "epic" Black Friday sales
Higher prices didn't keep consumers from spending big this Black Friday. According to Adobe Analytics, online shoppers spent a record-high $9.8 billion, up 7.5% year-over-year, on the biggest shopping day of the year. Adobe expects another $12 billion in online sales will happen on Cyber Monday (which is today).
One beneficiary of these booming online sales is e-commerce merchant platform Shopify (SHOP). The company said its merchants saw a combined $4.1 billion in global Black Friday sales, up 22% year-over-year. "Another epic, record-breaking Black Friday in the books for Shopify merchants," said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, in a press release. "The world showed up for our merchants, and the excitement is only building, with Cyber Monday still to come."
Shares of Shopify jumped 4.9% Monday, but then SHOP investors are used to this sort of action by now. The growth stock is up more than 112% in 2023 and is now trading at its highest level since March 2022. E-commerce stocks Amazon.com (AMZN, +0.7%) and MercadoLibre (MELI, +4.2%) also enjoyed notable gains today.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Why Tesla Sued the Swedish Transportation Agency and Postal Service
Tesla has sued the Swedish Transport Agency and postal service after a strike halted the delivery of license plates.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
'Lucky' Lottery Ticket Mistake Leads To $390,000 In Winnings
A man won $390,000 in Michigan after a "lucky mistake" with his usual lottery ticket.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Keep Their Weekly Win Streak Alive
The main indexes closed mixed Friday, though all three nabbed a fourth straight weekly gain.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Resume Their Winning Ways
The major benchmarks rebounded from a rare down session to post broad-based gains Wednesday.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower After Fed Minutes, Retail Earnings
Burlington was a big winner on the earnings front, while Kohl's slumped after its results.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Microsoft Gains Boost Stock Market
The blue chip stock popped on news the software giant has snagged OpenAI's ousted CEO to help lead an advanced AI research team.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Weekly Win Streak Ahead of Thanksgiving
Although the main indexes were quiet to end the week, Gap stock soared after the retailer reported earnings.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Drops After Cisco, Walmart Earnings
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed marginal gains Thursday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Keep Climbing After Latest Inflation Data
While the main indexes gained ground on a welcome producer price index report, Target surged after disclosing an unexpected Q3 profit.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Spikes 489 Points After Encouraging Inflation Data
Tuesday's cooler-than-expected CPI report lit a fire under stocks.
By Karee Venema Published