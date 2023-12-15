Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Nabs Longest Weekly Win Streak in 6 Years
The major indexes made modest moves Friday, but ended with impressive weekly gains.
A strong week for stocks ended on a quiet note Friday. The main market indexes have carved out solid gains for the week thanks to encouraging inflation readings and the Federal Reserve's talk of potential rate cuts coming next year. Today, the action was a little more subdued as market participants digested this week's red-hot rally.
At Friday's finish, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% to 37,305, a new record close. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4% to 14,813, while the S&P 500 ended with a fractional loss at 4,719. All three indexes closed higher for a seventh straight week, the longest such stretch for the S&P 500 since November 2017.
Manufacturing data in focus Friday
It's been a busy week of economic data and today's reports showed struggles in the manufacturing sector. Specifically, S&P Global's flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 48.2 in December from November's 49.4. Readings below 50 indicate contraction activity.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The services PMI, on the other hand, which measures activity in the services sector, hit a five-month high of 51.3 in December.
The data also showed that cost pressures gained momentum this month due to rising input prices. However, while "firms continued to pass through higher costs to customers, and at a strong rate, the overall pace of prices charged inflation softened from November," the report noted.
Elsewhere, the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey, which measures manufacturing activity in New York state, fell 24 points in December to negative 14.5 – a four-month low. Negative readings signal worsening conditions.
Separate data from the Fed showed industrial production in the U.S. rose by 0.2% in November, while manufacturing output rose 0.3%. "The increase in manufacturing output was more than accounted for by a 7.1% bounceback in motor vehicles and parts production following the resolution of strikes at several major automakers," the report said.
Costco announces $15 per-share special dividend
In single-stock news, Costco Holdings (COST) jumped 4.5% to a new record close of $658.70, after the warehouse club reported higher-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.58 per share on in-line revenue of $57.8 billion.
Also included in Costco's quarterly report was news the company will pay a $15 per-share special dividend. COST is already one of Wall Street's top dividend stocks, having increased its payout for 19 years straight. Plus, this will mark Costco's fifth special dividend since 2012.
One thing not mentioned in the report was a Costco membership fee hike, which CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram (Hold) thinks will come when "inflation moderates further and consumer purchasing power improves."
Boeing keeps daily win streak alive
Boeing (BA) was another blue-chip stock that gained ground Friday. Shares of the aerospace company closed up 2.8% – their eighth straight win – after UBS Global Research raised its price target for the Dow Jones stock to $315 from $275, representing expected upside of 20% to current levels.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Street price targets on Boeing range from a high of $300 to a low of $190, with the mean arriving at $256.69.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Subscribers Of This Streaming Service Can Save $125 On A New Google Phone
YouTube Premium subscribers can cash in on the $125 discount, which can also be combined with Google's other holiday deals.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Michigan Tax Credit Checks: Who Qualifies and What to Expect
State Tax Michigan tax credit checks will soon be on the way thanks to a law that becomes effective in early 2024. Will you get one?
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Higher After Upbeat Retail Sales Data
Small-cap stocks outperformed Thursday as investors took in a better-than-expected reading on November retail sales.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Closes at New High After Fed Signals Rate Cuts
The central bank left rates unchanged at its December meeting, but hinted that several cuts are coming in 2024.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Markets Take CPI Report in Stride Ahead of Fed Meeting
The three major benchmarks notched 52-week intraday highs after inflation data mostly matched forecasts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Merger Monday Helps Give Markets a Lift
M&A news gives equities a boost ahead of some key economic events.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher After Strong November Jobs Report
The unemployment rate ticked lower last month, while annual wage growth eased.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Soar as AMD, Alphabet Rally
AI-related headlines sparked a major surge in tech stocks Thursday, with the Nasdaq handily outperforming its peers.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Lower as Oil Prices Retreat
A bad-news-is-good-news jobs report sent the main indexes higher at the open, but they didn't stay there for long.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle, Apple Reclaims $3 Trillion Market Cap Mark
Apple quietly reclaimed the $3 trillion market cap level Tuesday amid a choppy day for the main indexes.
By Karee Venema Published