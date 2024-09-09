Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 484 Points in Broad-Market Bounce
Tech stocks were in focus Monday on news Palantir and Dell are two of the S&P 500's newest members.
Stocks shot higher out of the gate Monday and rallied into the close as bargain hunters swooped in following last week's big losses. Investors also cheered two of the newest S&P 500 stocks, which helped boost a beaten-down tech sector.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.2% today to finish at 16,884. The S&P 500 (+1.2% at 5,471) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (+1.2% at 40,829) notched even bigger advances following their worst weekly performances since March 2023.
Monday's buying was broad-based with all 11 S&P 500 sectors finishing in positive territory. Tech stocks saw some of the biggest gains thanks to well-received news that Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Dell Technologies (DELL) will be joining the S&P 500.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Palantir, Dell soar on S&P 500 inclusion
Palantir shares surged 14.1% on the news, and have now more than doubled for the year to date.
"PLTR has proven the naysayers wrong since the beginning of the year," says Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO of Laffer Tengler Investments. "I was on a call earlier this year where a Wall Street analyst suggested that the company was definitely not an artificial intelligence (AI) company. Tell it to the company's customers – particularly the U.S. government. AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform) is accelerating."
Laffler adds that "sovereign AI investment is little discussed but will drive growth in the space in the years to come."
Dell, meanwhile, jumped 3.8% today, bringing its year-to-date gain to roughly 38%.
"Strength in Infrastructure Solutions and particularly in servers shows Dell rising to the AI opportunity," says Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner, who has a Buy on DELL. "We see prospects for strong momentum in AI servers in fiscal 2025 and beyond. We also believe Dell is well positioned in the still-emerging AI PC market."
Erie Indemnity (ERIE, -0.6%) – an insurance firm and financial stock – will also be added to the S&P 500. The three will replace American Airlines Group (AAL, +3.9%), Etsy (ETSY, -1.6%) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO, -2.0%) ahead of the market open on Monday, September 23.
Apple ekes out a win after iPhone 16 reveal
Elsewhere in the tech space, Apple (AAPL) stock edged up 0.04% after the company held its annual September product event. In addition to revealing its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, the company unveiled a new version of its Apple AirPods and recapped the features available in Apple Intelligence – its generative AI platform.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives (Outperform, the equivalent of Buy) thinks many of today's announcements will drive impressive growth for the tech giant down the road. For one, the analyst estimates that initial iPhone 16 shipments will be closer to 90 million vs Street estimates for up to 84 million.
Additionally, he believes "that roughly 20% of consumers worldwide will ultimately access and interact with generative AI apps through the Apple ecosystem over the coming years."
August CPI on deck
Looking ahead, Wall Street is anxiously awaiting Wednesday morning's release of the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) – the last major economic data point ahead of the next Fed meeting.
It's all but certain that the central bank will start cutting interest rates this time around and Wednesday's data could tip the scale on just how big that rate cut will be.
According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, futures traders are currently pricing in a 71% chance the Fed will lower the federal funds rate by a quarter-percentage point. Odds that it will be by a half-percentage point are at 29%.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Are Palantir and Dell Buys on Being Added to the S&P 500?
The S&P 500 is getting three new members this month but investors need to do their own due diligence.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Will North Dakota Property Tax Be Eliminated?
Property Tax A new property tax proposal will be a key ballot item for the Peace Garden State.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Last updated
-
Are Palantir and Dell Buys on Being Added to the S&P 500?
The S&P 500 is getting three new members this month but investors need to do their own due diligence.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
In Family Philanthropy, Embracing Differences Can Pay Off
Different approaches to charitable giving among generations and individuals can actually enhance the family's giving. Here's how.
By Julia Chu Published
-
Grow Your Investments Like Yale, Through a Self-Directed IRA
Yale's successful endowment focuses on alternatives. With a self-directed IRA, an individual investor could design a portfolio based on similar principles.
By Jason DeBono Published
-
Five Things About Annuities That May Surprise You
They're more varied, flexible and cost-effective than most people think, so don't let their complexity scare you off.
By Ken Nuss Published
-
Why a 15-Year Mortgage Could Be the Key to a Larger Nest Egg
Your mortgage payments would be higher, yes, but you'd save quite a lot on interest and be mortgage-free 15 years sooner, freeing assets for other investments.
By Dave Liniger Published
-
5 Stocks to Buy for a Trump Presidency
The race for the White House is heating up and these five stocks are set to benefit if Donald Trump claims victory.
By Will Ashworth Published
-
Six Target-Date Funds to Buy For Your Retirement
These six target-date funds are good set-it-and-forget-it options that are a staple of retirement plans.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
How to Deal With Inflation: Advice From a Financial Adviser
Higher prices are hitting everyone, but if you're especially hurting, here are some ways that could help you to cope.
By Kelsey M. Simasko, Esq. Published