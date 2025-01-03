Stock Market Today: Dow Adds 340 Points to End Skid
The S&P 500 closed the official Santa Claus rally period down 0.5%.
Stocks delivered on the final day of the Santa Claus rally as all three main indexes and all 11 sectors closed in the green. While Tesla bounced back and other big tech names put up solid numbers as well, it was another beleaguered electric vehicle maker that led equities higher.
Investors celebrated the end of a holiday-shortened week by bidding up shares on light volume, though the official Santa Claus rally period ended with the S&P 500 down 0.5%.
"Stocks swooned yesterday afternoon for no clear reason. We may see above-average volatility leading up to the new administration taking over," observes Louis Navellier, chairman and chief investment officer at Navellier. "There is a growing concern regarding the plethora of changes being proposed by the incoming Trump 2.0 administration.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Stocks, thankfully, trade on earnings prospects, and those remain solid," Navellier concludes. "The tech giants steering the market generate massive cash flows and are affected little by interest rate levels."
Navellier cites consumer strength supported by rising investment portfolio and home price values as well as historically low unemployment and the potential for AI-driven productivity gains. "Also helpful is that the US is doing so much better than the rest of the world that investment funds flows should continue to pour in and support the current high valuations," he adds.
According to Navellier, "the year really begins next Monday, the first full week of trading," with big banks from the financial sector leading off the next round of earnings starting on January 15. "It's too soon to draw any conclusions about 2025 on this last day of the Santa Claus rally."
Closing out a light week on the economic calendar, the Institute for Supply Management said its Manufacturing Index rose to 49.3% in December from 48.4% in November. As the ISM notes in a parenthetical explanation in its press release, a Manufacturing PMI above 42.5% "over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy."
An improved manufacturing index "suggests better days ahead for the struggling sector – if it can only hurdle challenges from a strong dollar, potential tariffs and a looming ports strike," said BMO Capital Markets Senior Economist Sal Guatieri. Noting that December's print represents a nine-month high, Guatieri added that "the sector may still be contracting, but at a minimal rate amid improved demand."
At the closing bell on Friday, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8% to 42,732, the broader S&P 500 added 1.3% to 5,942 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.8% to 19,621.
Rivian accelerates EV deliveries
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) stock surged 24.4% after management reported fourth-quarter electric vehicle deliveries of 14,183, beating a consensus forecast of 13,000. The California-based EV maker's announcement came a day after Tesla (TSLA) reported its first-ever year-over-year decline in electric vehicle sales and tumbled 6%. TSLA stock stopped a skid it entered in mid-December with a gain of 8.2%.
Rivian said it produced 49,476 and delivered 51,579 EVs for the full year, in line with management’s production guidance of 47,000 to 49,000 and delivery guidance of 50,500 to 52,000. Management noted that a shortage of a key component "is no longer a constraint on Rivian's production."
RIVN was down 43.3% in 2024 on slowing EV sales and production constraints, with its sell-off accelerating after President-elect Donald Trump said he would consider eliminating the EV tax credit for purchasers. In late November, Rivian did receive a conditional commitment from the Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program for a loan of up to $6.6 billion.
So, is Rivian stock a buy at these levels? Of the 28 Wall Street analysts who cover the consumer discretionary stock surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 13 rate the stock at Buy or Outperform and 14 rate it at Hold. One analyst says it's a Sell.
Guggenheim analyst Ronald Jewsikow, who rates RIVN a Buy with a 12-month price target of $18, said Rivian's production was "above our 12,000 estimate and the 11,400 consensus and should modestly support gross margins." CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson, meanwhile, raised his 12-month price target to $8 from $5 but reiterated his Sell rating on RIVN.
Noting the volumes beat, Nelson writes that "based on RIVN's actual volumes, we are skeptical the company achieved the positive gross margin for the quarter that management had guided for." Nelson notes too that "RIVN's cash burn rates remain very concerning." Rivian will take its turn on the earnings calendar to report complete fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on February 20.
Related content
- Best AI Stocks to Buy: Smart Artificial Intelligence Investments
- Analysts' Top S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Market Holidays in 2025: NYSE, NASDAQ and Wall Street Holidays
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
David Dittman is the former managing editor and chief investment strategist of Utility Forecaster, which was named one of "10 investment newsletters to read besides Buffett's" in 2015. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, and the Villanova University School of Law, and a former stockbroker, David has been working in financial media for more than 20 years.
-
-
Target Unveils New Gift Card Design to Combat Fraud
With gift card fraud on the rise, some states are cracking down, requiring retailers to change how they sell gift cards.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Apple Proposes $95 Million Lawsuit Settlement Following Siri Spying Allegations
Apple wants to a settle a five-year lawsuit, where plaintiffs accused the tech giant of using Siri to record conversations to sell to advertisers.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Are Democrats or Republicans Better for My Insurance Premiums?
Let's compare how these two political parties might affect your insurance premiums now that the 2024 election is over.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Start the New Year With a Hangover
Equities continued their post-holiday slide as investors fled risk assets.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Four Financial Steps That Can Help the Sandwich Generation Cope
People who are caring for kids and aging parents at the same time can take a hit mentally and financially, so make sure you're tapping into all available help.
By Leila Evans, CFP® Published
-
Investing Moves to Make at the Start of the Year
After another big year for stocks in 2024, investors may want to diversify in 2025. Here are five portfolio moves to make at the start of the year.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Three Easy But High-Impact Moves for Retirees
Keeping finances in order is a chore, especially in retirement, but these three simple and impactful moves will help you now (and your heirs in the future).
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End a Strong Year With a Whimper
The S&P 500 notched its first back-to-back 20%+ annual returns since the late 1990s.
By Karee Venema Published
-
What's in Store for the Bull Market in 2025?
The current bull market recently turned two and most – but not all – Wall Street pros expect the party to continue in the new year.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Buckle Up: Five Risks to Avoid on the Road to Retirement
As retirement approaches, keep an eye out for the last remaining bumps in the road that could put a serious dent in your hard-earned savings.
By Bryan S. Slovon, Investment Adviser Published